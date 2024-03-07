Exclusive: Watch Chelsea Peretti as a FIRST TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR In New Theatre Film Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Peretti is a First Time Female Director in her new Roku movie, streaming tomorrow, March 8.

Watch an exclusive preview of the film ahead of its debut on The Roku Channel above!

In the film, aspiring writer Sam (Peretti) is thrust into the role of director when the Regis Theatre’s director is fired. Hand-picked by the theatre’s artistic director, Sheldon (Andy Richter), Sam is asked to direct the Regis’ upcoming Southern-inspired play, ‘Rain’s Comin’ In.’

Sam dives into the opportunity, and hilarity ensues as she struggles to wrangle the eclectic cast—including classic theater kid Rudy (Benito Skinner); over-trained amateur Clara (Kate Berlant); vain, tech-addict Davina (Meg Stalter); theater vet Marjory (Megan Mullally); acting savant Simon (Jak Knight); and Corden (Blake Anderson), whose minor acting credits give him high status in the company.

Barely MAKING IT through each rehearsal, Sam vents to her eccentric therapist, Meg (Amy Poehler) and even turns to the Regis’ arrogant-but-dorky usher, Robbie (Max Greenfield), for drunken comfort.

As Sam struggles to understand why she can’t seem to nail her production, she tries different tactics to make her play a success. Will she finally hit it big? Or will being a first-time female director lead her to try a totally different career?

The film also features Brad Hall, Tim Heidecker, Natasha Leggero, Amy Poehler, Andy Richter, Xosha Roquemore, and plenty of surprise cameos for audiences.