Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards

BroadwayWorld can exclusively announce that New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel will partner to support the 43rd Annual MUSE Awards.

For more than 40 years, NYWIFT has presented the Muse Awards to celebrate and illuminate women of outstanding vision and achievement, both in front of and behind the camera in film, television, music, and digital media.

NH Collection, part of NH Hotel Group, has been fostering cultural growth around the world through the NH Short Story Prizes, NH Stock Art and other endeavors. Their partnership with NYWIFT furthers their commitment to supporting artistic endeavors.

"NYWIFT is thrilled to partner with the NH Collection Madison Avenue hotel, Their beautiful midtown hotel is a wonderfully hip, elegant spot perfectly in line with the Muse Awards experience we are cultivating in our return to in-person events in 2023. I particularly love their glam lounging areas with stylish retro décor that includes vintage cameras, books, and typewriters. It is why I love working in their NYC location lobby," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

"The NH Collection brand is globally recognized for offering its guests unique experiences with local flavor. We are proud to be the hotel sponsor of the NYWIFT Muse Awards, which embrace the unique essence of New York City's arts and culture like no other. We hope the award honorees have an extraordinary stay with us" said Carlos Salomon, General Manager of NH Collection Madison Avenue Hotel.

The news comes on the heels of news of a partnership with Bleecker Street to award three scholarships as part of NYWIFT's Scholarship Fund. NYWIFT and Bleecker Street will promote this special opportunity to film schools as part of the NYWIFT Scholarship Fund for students in NYC. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the fall and meet with the Bleecker Street team at their New York headquarters.

NH Collection and Bleecker Street's contributions will be officially acknowledged at NYWIFT's upcoming MUSE Awards on March 28, 2023.

This year's honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang. David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year's Muse Award statues for honorees, as well as an exclusive gift for attendees.

Founded in 1977 by producer/director Lenore DeKoven, Hollywood Reporter New York bureau chief Morna Murphy Martell, and writer/director/producer and marketing executive Marilyn Casselman, NYWIFT connects, educates, and advocates for women to accelerate diversity and equity in media, to better reflect our world and transform our culture.

The Muse Awards gala luncheon is NYWIFT's flagship fundraising event - and a highlight of the New York City entertainment industry calendar - attended by an enthusiastic audience of 700 leading executives from every major studio, broadcast and cable network, and film production facility.

Despite the harsh impact of COVID, NYWIFT thrived during the pandemic. Recent NYWIFT achievements include:

Producing 2 NYWIFT Creative Workforce Summits, over 90 virtual weekly NYWIFT Talks, 50 industry and membership screenings and monthly membership networking sessions, and 3 publications.

Beginning NYWIFT Festival Awards, a festival awards program for women directors of excellence in both narrative and documentary filmmaking.

Continuing The Writers Lab, now in its 9th year, a NYWIFT signature program, mentoring women screenwriters over 40, including an expansion into TV pilots as well as feature development, and international offshoots in the UK and Ireland.

The NYWIFT Women's Film Preservation Fund (WFPF), which has preserved almost 150 films involving women in key creative roles across all genres and eras, continues to thrive with recent restoration premieres at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Museum of Modern Art, and Anthology Film Archives.

About New York Women in Film & Television

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) connects, educates, and advocates for women to accelerate diversity in media. NYWIFT energizes women by illuminating their achievements, presenting training and professional development programs, awarding scholarships and grants, and providing access to a supportive community of peers.

NYWIFT brings together more than 2,500 women and men working both above and below the line. NYWIFT is part of a network of 60 women in film organizations worldwide, representing more than 15,000 members. NYWIFT is a nonprofit 501c3 public charity.