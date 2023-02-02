Exclusive: Drag Superstar Eureka O'Hara Opens Up About Their Trans Identity on +Life's 'Truth Be Told'

Today, AOMedia announces the return of "Truth Be Told," a +Life Media original series returning Thursday, February 2 across +Life media platforms and social network channels Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Hosted by Emmy and GLAAD award-winning journalist Tony Morrison, "Truth Be Told" invites guests to share their stories and what motivated them to start living life fully in their truth. Tony wants to inspire others to do the same by sharing stories from those who have overcome the impossible and who, as a result, are living in their fullness today.

The latest round of guests kick off with drag artist, Eureka O'Hara, as they tell all: from overcoming addiction to their journey in coming out as a trans woman on-camera for the world to see in season 3 of HBO's "We're Here.". Their truth is one that has truly set them free. They update us on the latest as they explore her unapologetic self.

Watch an exclusive clip below in which O'Hara discusses their transition and the "beautiful moment" once they realized how to navigate through her emotions.

"Our stories are our superpower," said Morrison. "Cultivating a safe space where incredible people can empower themselves and others is a gift I don't take for granted. This next round of powerful voices are shining examples of authenticity who are shedding light on powerful and moving queer experiences."

In "Truth Be Told," Tony sits down with celebrities, newsmakers, and changemakers living extraordinary lives who had no other choice but to live life in their fullness.

Following Eureka, Tony will speak with actors Eva Reign and Sarah Anne Masse, GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Broadway star Shoshana Bean, trans advocates Jasmine Davis, Eden Rose Torres and more. New episodes will debut every Thursday.

Watch the new exclusive clip here:



