Video: Exclusive Clip From Crime Drama, THE STIX, Now On VOD

Writer/Director Jaron Lockridge leads a double life: by day, Lockridge is a hard-working law enforcement professional who has served on the force for more than fifteen years. By night, he's a filmmaker and producer who just released the first installment of his sweeping crime thriller, THE STIX, on VOD. Check out an exclusive clip from the movie!

THE STIX, which currently has a 100% rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes, follows a narcotics officer in rural West Tennessee as he pursues a local drug kingpin dealing with mutiny within his organization.

Director Jaron Lockridge drew on his real-life experience as an officer of the law to create the world of THE STIX, which is inspired by real events.

In the clip, Lt. Ralph Chew (played by Jeff Haltom) has a heart to heart with Greer (played by Everett Anderson) about life at home in the midst of preparing for a high-stakes operation.

THE STIX is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

