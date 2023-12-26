Everything to Know About New Year's Eve in Times Square: Who Is Performing, How to Watch & More

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve, today announced the official Times Square New Year’s Eve event lineup, which will feature live performances by Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas as well as an array of special activities and appearances that will happen throughout the evening.

The international celebration will build in excitement with hourly countdowns leading to the iconic Ball Drop when this year’s Special Guests, NY/NJ Gotham FC players Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, and Midge Purce, and the Mayor of the City of New York, Eric Adams, will push the crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball and lead the 60 second countdown to midnight.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Then, the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance titled “Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony” - a mix of modern and traditional music and dance to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Returning as the evening’s host is actor and beloved TV personality Jonathan Bennett, star and Executive Producer of the Hallmark Holiday film “The Holiday Sitter,” star of the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” and host of the Food Network’s top-rated “Cake Wars,” “Halloween Wars,” and “Holiday Wars,” will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year’s Eve Host. Bennett will be joined by Jeremy Hassell – an experienced live event and celebrity interview host, most recently with Regal Cinemas, who will serve as co-host. Hassell first joined the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in 2016.

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Performances

Flo Rida performs his hit songs “My House,” “Low,” “Wild Ones” and “GDFR,” and will debut the world premiere of his new song, “OMG,” performing the highly anticipated single for the first time before its official release in January 2024. He will be joined by Sage the Gemini for the performance of “OMG” and “GDFR”

Paul Anka performs his signature hit “My Way,” with updated lyrics to reflect current themes, prior to the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight

Megan Thee Stallion performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

Tyla performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

Sabrina Carpenter performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

Jelly Roll performs on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

Maria Becerra performs on Univision’s ¡Feliz 2024!

Yng Lvcas performs on Univision’s ¡Feliz 2024!

The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled “Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony”

AGNEW, a New York dance group, will perform a Revelation for your Revolution

Triad Brass, New York City’s 5-piece brass band featuring Grammy Award winner Jonathan Arons.

In addition to the performances, the evening will feature many more special moments, including:

The Associated Press, the world’s oldest and largest news gathering organization, will present their year-in-review news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2023.

Revelers across the globe will be able to experience the excitement of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration via the six-hour, live commercial-free webcast, enabled by Livestream. The webcast will capture all the action, including the musical performances by Flo Rida and Paul Anka.

The 15th annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. The custom-designed embeddable video provides viewers with a full Times Square New Year’s Eve experience.

This live webcast video experience is available to embed for digital media outlets, bloggers, social media editors, webmasters, and Facebook users as a source of fun and entertaining content on their own sites customized for their respective communities and networks.

Additionally, Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square – home of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration – will bring back its virtual New Year’s Eve experience with the VNYE app. Through the VNYE app and website, people from across the globe can explore the virtual world of Times Square, play games, and livestream New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, and around the world.

For 120 years, Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year’s Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year. The first Ball Lowering celebration occurred in 1907, and this tradition is now a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.

How to Watch

The Times Square 2024 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2023 and end at 12:15 a.m. ET on January 1, 2024. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including here, here, here and here.

A number of broadcast networks will be airing elements of the Times Square celebration, including ABC (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”), CNN (“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”), Telemundo (Bienvenido 2024), and Univision (¡Feliz 2024!).

Embedding codes and additional webcast information is available at TimesSquareNYC.org or LiveStream.com/2024. Information is also provided about an additional feed that is available with open captions and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation here.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year’s Eve Ball.