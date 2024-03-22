Everything Coming to Max in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This April, stream the new HBO series “The Sympathizer,” Max Original Unscripted Series “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” HBO Original Comedy Special “Alex Edelman: Just For Us,” HBO Original Documentary Series “The Jinx – Part Two” And “The Synanon Fix,” HBO Original Documentaries “Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion” And “An American Bombing: The Road To April 19th,” Season Four of HBO Original “We’re Here,” And A24’s “The Zone of Interest”.

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Live Games And Studio Coverage Airing On TBS, TNT, and truTV — Including The 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four® National Semifinals And The 2024 Men’s National Championship.

Plus, Laugh Out Loud Comedies on Max in April.

FEATURED PROGRAMMING

THE SYNANON FIX

HBO Original Documentary Series

Debuts April 1 at 9pm ET, 4 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: Did a controversial cure become a cult? This four-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of a groundbreaking drug rehabilitation program that over the decades transformed into a cult-like movement.

Credits: HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS presents THE SYNANON FIX, A Moxie Films Production, a series by Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey. Directed by Rory Kennedy; written by Mark Bailey, Jeff Swimmer, and Keven McAlester; executive produced by Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey; produced by Alexandra Korba and Keven McAlester; co-produced by Jeff Swimmer.

ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

HBO Original Comedy Special

Debuts April 6 at 10pm ET

Logline: After an acclaimed, extended run on Broadway, comedian Alex Edelman brings his solo show JUST FOR US to HBO and Max in an all-new comedy special. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic threats pointed in his direction online, Edelman decides to go straight to the source – specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, timely, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

Credits: Performed and executive produced by Alex Edelman; directed and executive produced by Alex Timbers; executive produced by Mike Birbiglia; and executive produced by Above Average’s Marc Lieberman and Ally Engelberg.

BRANDY HELLVILLE & THE CULT OF FAST FASHION

HBO Original Documentary

Debuts April 9 at 9pm ET

Logline: Fashion is identity for teenage girls and one brand, Brandy Melville, has developed a cult-like following despite its controversial “one size fits most” tagline and some unsavory practices. Hiding behind a shiny Instagram façade is a shockingly toxic world, and a broader reflection of the global fast fashion industry. Fast fashion isn’t all glitz and glamor – it’s an exploitative business that pollutes the planet for the sake of profit.

Credits: Directed by Eva Orner. Produced by Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn and Eva Orner.

THE SYMPATHIZER

HBO Original Limited Series

Debuts April 14 at 9pm ET, 7 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the series is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of THE VIETNAM WAR and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over.

Cast: Stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Emmy® winner Sandra Oh and Academy Award® winner Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.

Credits: Co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director (Ep.1-3), Park Chan-wook; co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Don McKellar. Executive produced by A24; Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell for Team Downey; Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media; Kim Ly; Ron Schmidt; Viet Thanh Nguyen; Jisun Back for Moho Film. Directed by Fernando Meirelles (Ep. 4), Marc Munden (Ep. 5-7). Written by Mark Richard, Naomi Iizuka, Maegan Houang, Anchuli Felicia King, and Tea Ho. A co-production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Moho Film and Cinetic Media.

AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH

HBO Original Documentary

Debuts April 16 at 9pm ET

Logline: The film looks at the surge in political violence through the story of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, showing the roots of anti-government sentiment and its reverberations today, along with the emotionally charged warnings of those who suffered tragic losses in the deadliest homegrown attack in U.S. history.

Credits: Directed by Marc Levin, Produced by Daphne Pinkerson and Marc Levin. Executive Producer KATIE Couric.

CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO

Max Original Unscripted Series

Debuts April 18, 4 Episodes

Rollout: All four episodes debut April 18

Logline: The series features the Emmy®-winning host visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” where he dives deep with listeners from around the world. Making stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, O’Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights.

Credits: Produced by Conaco; executive producers are Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross.

THE JINX – PART TWO

HBO Original Documentary Series

Debuts April 21, 6 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: THE JINX - PART TWO, a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," from Andrew Jarecki, premieres April 21. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.

Credits: HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS presents THE JINX - PART TWO, A Hit The Ground Running Production. Directed by Andrew Jarecki; executive produced by Zac Stuart-Pontier, Andrew Jarecki, Kyle Martin; produced by Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave; co-produced by Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus.



WE'RE HERE, SEASON 4

HBO Original Unscripted Series

Debuts April 26 at 9pm ET, 6 Episodes

Rollout: New episodes debut weekly

Logline: This season follows renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale, as they continue the show’s mission of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. The queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community.

Credits: Created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

MAX GENRE HIGHLIGHT: LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY:



On March 19, Max launched its @HumorMe Instagram handle, which will highlight the best, brightest, and funniest content Max has to offer. From hit titles like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Hacks,” to stand-up specials from Ramy Youssef and Alex Edelman, and legendary HBO shows such as “Veep” and “Insecure,” @HumorMe is THE ONE to follow for all things comedy on Max. To celebrate the launch, this month’s genre curation showcases comedies across series, films, and stand-up specials on Max.

Sitcom Gold

Abbott Elementary, 2 Seasons

The Big Bang Theory, 12 Seasons

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 6 Seasons

Friends, 10 Seasons

Full House, 8 Seasons

Young Sheldon, 6 Seasons

Cult Favorites

The Comeback, 2 Seasons (HBO Original)

Flight of the Concords, 2 Seasons (HBO Original)

High Maintenance, 4 Seasons (HBO Original)

The Naked Gun (1988)

Office Space (1999)

The Pee-Wee Herman Show (1981)

Road Trip (2000)

Definitely NSFW

The Boondocks, 4 Seasons

Eastbound & Down, 4 Seasons (HBO Original)

Entourage, 8 Seasons (HBO Original)

Girls, 6 Seasons (HBO Original)

Hacks, 2 Seasons (Max Original)

Harley Quinn, 5 Seasons (Max Original)

The Righteous Gemstones, 3 Seasons (HBO Original)

Sex and the City, 6 Seasons (HBO Original)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, 2 Seasons (Max Original)

South Park, 26 Seasons

For the Whole Family

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Family Matters, 9 Seasons

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)Scoob! (2020)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Wonka (2023)

Zookeeper (2011)

On-Stage: Legendary Stand Up on HBO

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder

Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger

Dave Attell: Captain Miserable

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ them Softly

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Funny, But Make It Scary

The Baby, 1 Season (HBO Original)

Los Espookys, 2 Seasons (HBO Original)

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Visit (2015)

BLEACHER REPORT LIVE SPORTS IN APRIL:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.



Max has launched an in-app sports schedule, providing a destination for users to browse and filter all live and upcoming sports events on Max in the U.S. A March Madness specific schedule is accessible via THE MARCH Madness collection page and an All-Sports schedule is accessible via the sports lens on supported devices.



NCAA Men’s Basketball

April 6

2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals, 6 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET



April 8

2024 NCAA Men’s National Championship, 9:00 p.m. ET



NBA

April 2

Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors*, 10:00 p.m. ET



April 4

Atlanta Hawks at DALLAS Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:00pm ET



April 9

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET



April 11

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET



April 16 & 19

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament (teams and times TBA)



April 21

TNT Sports’ Coverage of 2024 NBA Playoffs Begins (teams and times TBA)



NHL

April 3

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30 p.m. ET



April 7

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, 1:00 p.m. ET



April 10

Vegas Golden Knights* at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m. ET



April 14

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, 1:00 p.m. ET

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m. ET



April 17

Pittsburgh Penguins* at New York Islanders, 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues at DALLAS Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET



April 20

TNT Sports’ Coverage of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Begins (Teams & Times, TBA)



MLB

April 2

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies*, 6:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers*, 10:00 p.m. ET



April 9

Chicago Cubs* at San Diego Padres*, 10 p.m. ET



April 16

Atlanta Braves* at Houston Astros*, 8 p.m. ET



April 23

Houston Astros* at Chicago Cubs*, 7:30 p.m. ET



U.S. Soccer (2024 SheBelieves Cup)

April 6

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Japan, 12:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m. ET



April 9

Japan vs. Canada/Brazil, 4 p.m. ET

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Canada/Brazil, 7:00 p.m. ET



MotoGP

April 12-14

Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas (Various)



April 26-28

Spanish Grand Prix (Various)



Cycling

April 1

Ronde of Mouscron



April 1-6

2024 Itzulia Basque Country



April 9-12

Giro d'Abruzzo (Men’s)



April 12

Classic Grand Besançon



April 13

Tour du Jura



April 13-14 & April 20-21

2024 UCI Mountain Bike WORLD SERIES (Brazil)

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN APRIL:

*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

April 1

American Renegades (2018)

Basquiat (1996)

Black Swan (2010)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)

Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)

Ceddo (1977)

Conviction (2010)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Demonlover (2002)

Don't Let Go (2019)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emitaï (1971)

Eo (2022)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Infernal Affairs II (2003)

Infernal Affairs III (2003)

Inland Empire (2006)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Joy (2015)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Kingpin (1996)

Leap of Faith (1992)

Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)

Lost In Translation (2003)

Love Affair (1939)

Lucky (2017)

McQueen (2018)

Miracles (1989)

National Security (2003)

The New World (2006)

Next Aisle Over (1919)

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

Once Upon a Time in China (1992)

Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Power of Film (2024)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Haven (2013)

A Sammy in Siberia (1919)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

Source Code (2011)

The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Movie (2004)

Spring Fever (1919)

The Square (2017)

The Strangers (2008)

The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

A Tale of Winter (1992)

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn (1998)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This is Not a Burial, It’s a RESURRECTION (2019)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Trial (1962)

The Unknown (1927)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Whiteout (2009)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth (2015)

Zero Days (2016)

Zola (2021)



April 2

Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)



April 3

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Take My Tumor (TLC)



April 4

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)

HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)



April 5

The Zone of Interest (A24)



April 6

Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)

Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)



April 7

Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)



April 9

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)

Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)

Teen Titans Go! To THE MOVIES (2018) (Cartoon Network)



April 10

Bail Jumpers (ID)



April 11

Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)



April 13

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)



April 14

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)

The Sympathizer (HBO Original)



April 16

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)



April 18

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original)

Homefront (2013)

Men (2022)



April 19

HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)



April 21

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)

The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)



April 22

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)

The Green Planet (BBC)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)

Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)



April 23

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Losers (2010)

Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)



April 24

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)



April 26

Caught! (Discovery Channel)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)

We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)



April 28

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)