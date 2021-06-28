Eva Longoria & Sid Ganis Appointed to Academy Museum Board of Trustees

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures TODAY announced the election of actor, director, and producer Eva Longoria to its Board of Trustees. The museum also announced the appointment of motion picture executive and producer Sid Ganis as the museum's first honorary trustee-a lifetime position. As the governing body of the Academy Museum, the Board leads the museum toward a sustainable future by adopting sound, ethical, and legal governance and financial management policies in addition to securing adequate resources to advance the museum's mission.

Ted Sarandos, board chair and Co-CEO of Netflix said, "We are thrilled to welcome Eva Longoria to the Board of Trustees, where her dedication to inclusiveness, education, and philanthropy will contribute powerfully to our work in guiding the Academy Museum. Sid Ganis, a towering figure in our industry, has been critical to the entire process of making the Academy Museum a reality. We are proud to recognize his commitment by naming him a lifetime honorary trustee."



Academy Museum Director and President Bill Kramer added, "I join Ted and the entire Academy Museum Board of Trustees in welcoming Eva and Sid. Both Eva and Sid deeply embody so many traits that will help us achieve our mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema. Their knowledge of the film industry, commitment to philanthropy, and advocacy of diversity and inclusion will help the Academy Museum share with our visitors the many stories of moviemaking-the art, technology, artists, history, and social impact."



Eva and Sid join existing board members Ted Sarandos, Chair; Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee) Vice-Chair; Kimberly Steward, Secretary; Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer; Patricia S. Bellinger, Jason Blum, Arnaud Boetsch, Olivier de Givenchy, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Bill Kramer, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Ryan Murphy, Isis Mussenden, Dominic Ng, Katherine Oliver, David Rubin, Regina K. Scully, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kevin Yeaman.



The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on September 30, 2021.