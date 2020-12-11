Ethan Hawke, Christina Aguilera and More to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS December 11 – December 18

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS has announced theri upcoming guests:

Friday, December 11: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/11/20)

Monday, December 14: Guests The Chicks (Album: Gaslighter), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) and musical guest Christina Aguilera (Song: "The Christmas Song," Album: My Kind of Christmas). Show 1079A.

Tuesday, December 15: Guests Amanda Seyfried (Mank), Craig Robinson (The Masked Dancer) and Mehdi Hasan (The Mehdi Hasan Show). Show 1080A.

Wednesday, December 16: Guests Stacey Abrams and Holland Taylor (The Stand In). Show 1081A.

Thursday, December 17: Guests Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984, SNL), Carrie Underwood (My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) and musical guest Carrie Underwood (Performance: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"). Show 1082A.

**Friday, December 18: Guests Jimmy Fallon (5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and Joe Manganiello (Archenemy). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/8/20)

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions