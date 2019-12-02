Enormous Disneyland and Walt Disney Auction is This Weekend

Upcoming this weekend - Van Eaton Galleries will host the largest Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD auction - "A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" auction event will take place at Van Eaton Galleries over two days, this Saturday, December 7, 2019 and this Sunday, December 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day. The collection to be offered includes over 1,500 rare items which trace the history of the iconic theme parks and Walt Disney's vision from inception to present day. It is the single largest Disney-related auction Van Eaton Galleries has hosted to date. Many of the items are coming to auction for the very first time. From the earliest documents and conceptual pieces marking the very inception of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, to the extraordinary theme park props, ride vehicles, audio-animatronic figures, hand-painted attraction pieces, very rare early documents, remarkable memorabilia, signs, and more. The depth of rarity of the items to be offered at auction exceeds any expectations of auctions past.

Highlights include an extremely rare studio file copy of Walt Disney's first pitch documents for financing Disneyland park. It includes some of Walt Disney's earliest descriptions of what Disneyland would be, as well as a hand-colored map that showed what his park might look like. These are considered one of the "Holy Grails" of Disneyland memorabilia (Estimate: $10,000-$20,000); two original animatronic "Tiki Birds" from the "Enchanted Tiki Room" at Walt Disney World. The birds retain all their original mechanics and are actually functional, singing and moving along to the Enchanted Tiki Room Theme Song (Estimate $80,000-$100,000); a 1954 Disneyland Plot Plan (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000), a collection of early construction slides by Marvin Davis (Estimate: $600-$800); Original hand-painted "Stretch Paintings" from THE HAUNTED Mansions at Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD (Estimate $100,000-$150,000); an original Space Mountain Ride Vehicle from Disneyland (Estimate $20,000-$30,000); Original Attraction Posters from Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD including a rare park-used "People Mover SuperSpeed Tunnel" poster (Estimate $25,000-$30,000); a General Electric Progressland Architectural Model 1964 (Estimate: $10,000-$15,000); a Walt Disney Signed Disneyland OPENING DAY Guidebook (Estimate $7,000-$9,000); a Skyway 1959 Lamppost Attractions sign (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a park used Disneyland Hotel Attraction poster (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); Original Charles Boyer 200 millionth guest painting (Estimate: $2,000-$3,000), and hundreds of other items.

Other highlights include the original 1955 doors from Disneyland's Main Street City Hall (Estimate $15,000-$20,000); a remarkable 2 Ct. Blue Diamond given as a Sweepstakes prize for Disneyland's 60th "Diamond" Anniversary with a micro-etched "Hidden Mickey" (estimate $7,000-$9,000); a Star Jets Original Attraction Vehicle from WALT DISNEY WORLD ($12,000-$15,000); a very rare original ceramic Tile Prototype Artwork by artist Mary Blair for the Contemporary Hotel at WALT DISNEY WORLD ($12,000-$15,000); It's a Small World Animatronic Doll (Estimate: $15,000-$20,000); an Original PeopleMover attraction vehicle (Estimate: $25,000-$35,000); a Disneyland Railroad seat decorative panel (Estimate: $800-$1,000); a Candlestick phone from Walt Disney's apartment (Estimate: $2,000-$3,000); a Celebration USA Parade Float Marquette (Estimate: $7,000-$9,000); a Mark Twain entrance sign (Estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a Sam McKim original Golden Horseshoe Concept Painting (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000); Club 33 Members Only Door Plaque (Estimate: $600-$800); a Haunted Mansion model ghost maquette (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000); original Peter Pan's Flight mural concept artwork (Estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a Fantasyland Attraction Poster (Estimate: $5,000-$7,000); a United Airlines Tiki Room Travel Poster (Estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an original 1954 Main Street Map Drawing (Estimate:$3,000-$5,000) and much, much more.





