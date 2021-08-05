Emmy-Nominated Casting Directors Among Panelists for THE POWER OF TV

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced it will present, in partnership with STARZ, "The Power of TV: Casting Call to Action, Achieving Diversity on TV," a virtual event, on Aug. 11.

The free, open-to-the-public, online forum will feature leading Hollywood casting directors, an executive in charge of casting, and a diversity specialist discussing strategies for equity and inclusion on screen and challenging the status quo.

Panelists for the event include casting directors and 2021 Emmy nominees Beth Bowling, CSA, (The Flight Attendant, Mr. Robot, Hightown, Blue Bloods) and Kim Coleman, CSA, (Lovecraft Country, P-Valley, Dear White People, Genius: Aretha); Grace Wu, executive vice president, casting, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; and Dr. Ninochka McTaggart, associate vice president of research and insights at the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Variety's senior artisans editor, Jazz Tangcay, will moderate.

"Casting is a powerful art form that's at the very center of getting representation right, and we are looking forward to bringing this important discussion with leaders in the field to the public," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Casting talent from historically excluded and marginalized groups in three-dimensional, non-stereotypical roles can humanize an entire community for an audience and lead to transformation, not only within the industry but in society as well."

The online event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. (PDT). Admission is free; RSVP is required. To register, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/power-of-tv/tickets.

"The Power of TV: Casting Call to Action" is also part of the Foundation's professional development series for the 62 students, 83% of whom are BIPOC youth, selected for its 2021 Summer Internship/Fellowship Programs.

Launched in 2017 by the Television Academy Foundation, "The Power of TV" public-event series showcases television's power to promote positive social change through compelling and inclusive storytelling.

The event will be made available for on demand viewing on TelevisionAcademy.com.