Emmy-Nominated Actress J. Smith-Cameron to Receive the 'Canopy Award' at This Year's North Fork TV Festival

The North Fork TV Festival announced TODAY that legendary actress of stage and screen and Emmy award nominee J. Smith-Cameron has been named the recipient of this year's Canopy Award and will be honored at a waterfront dinner on Saturday, October 22 at Claudio's Restaurant in Greenport, NY beginning at 7:00pm. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets via the North Fork TV Festival website.

The Canopy Award honors a member of the New York television community whose persistence and integrity, bound by the twin spirits of independence and collaboration, stoke the creative ambitions of people who have important stories to tell.

Ms. Smith-Cameron will be presented with a letter of commendation for her commitment to the arts across multiple genres and her impact on young people and emerging artists to excel in film, television, and theater. Previous recipients of this award include Jeremy Sisto, Kelsey Grammer and Aida Turturro.

"I'm so honored to be named this year's Canopy Award recipient," said J. Smith-Cameron. "The importance of providing a platform that empowers emerging creators, cannot be overstated, and the amazing work North Fork TV Festival is doing to be that voice is truly appreciated. Thank you again for this incredible recognition and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in Greenport."

Additionally, the North Fork TV Festival will formally introduce the organization's inaugural Executive Director Monica Halpert at this year's ceremony. In this newly created position, Halpert leads the development and articulation of a strategic vision for the festival as well as an operational plan to execute an exceptional experience for all attendees.

"Monica has a rich history in leading and cultivating companies to new levels and brings a distinct vision to enhance the North Fork TV Festival that is unmatched," said Alan Doyle, President of the North Fork TV Festival Board of Directors. "We couldn't be more excited for her to join our leadership team in this pivotal time of the festival's future."

"Monica's previous experience working in the content and festival space brings a distinct perspective and set of skills that are essential for us moving forward," said Jonathan Shafter, Co-Founder and Treasurer of the North Fork TV Festival. "She will play a critical role in the evolution of the festival, and we know that she is up for the challenge. Welcome to the team, Monica!"

"As a TV-obsessed, long-time Northforker, I'm thrilled to take on a role that aggregates the things I'm most passionate about," said Monica Halpert, Executive Director of the North Fork TV Festival. "The North Fork of Long Island is teeming with vibrancy, creativity and opportunity, especially emerging from the last few years. I can't imagine a better time (or place!) to embrace the bold vision of the Festival's founders and catapult it to the next level."

J. SMITH-CAMERON is a Tony®-nominated gifted stage, film, and television actress whose career has spanned over four decades. J. currently stars as a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series SUCCESSION, which will soon begin production on its fourth season. Her portrayal of "Gerri Kellman," Waystar Royco's General Counsel, garnered J. a Critics Choice Award nomination and has quickly become a fan favorite in the Emmy® Award-winning series.

Up next, J. will star in Blumhouse and Focus Features thriller VENGEANCE, set to release theatrically on July 29th, making the directorial debut of B.J. Novak. J. will appear opposite Novak, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher. The darkly comic thriller follows Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl. J. will also star in THE YEAR BETWEEN, an independent drama feature from Alex Heller, which will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Recently announced, J. will star in New Line's feature adaptation of John Green's TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN, as well as Paramount+'s AMERICAN TRAGEDIES: WACO - THE TRIALS opposite John Leguizamo.

In film, J. starred in the Sundance-winner Christina Choe's film NANCY opposite Andrea Riseborough, Steve Buscemi, and John Leguizamo. Her striking portrayal of a mother whose child goes missing three decades prior garnered her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. J.'s wide range of film credits include GAL YOUNG UN (1979), 84 CHARING CROSS ROAD (1987), HARRIET THE SPY (1996), YOU CAN COUNT ON ME (2000), MARGARET t(2011), NO PAY, NUDITY (2016), and CHRISTINE (2016). On television, J. is also well known as a series regular on SundanceTV's RECTIFY as well as her recurring roles on HBO's TRUE BLOOD and DIVORCE.

J.'s Broadway credits include Lend Me a Tenor (1989), Our Country's Good (1991) for which she was nominated for a Tony® Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Night Must Fall (1999), Tartuffe (2002), and Elaine May's After the Night and the Music (2005). Her extensive Off-Broadway work includes As Bees in Honey Drown (1997), for which she won an Obie Award and earned a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Fuddy Meers (1999), for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award, Sarah, Sarah (2004), The Starry Messenger (2009), Sorry (2012), Juno and the Paycock (2013), for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and was the recipient of the 2013 Joe E. Callaway Award, and Peace for Mary Frances (2018).

J. resides in New York City with her husband director, playwright, and screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan, and their daughter.