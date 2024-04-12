Emma Stone Joins Untitled Film Directed by Husband Dave McCary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emma Stone is booked and busy!

Following her recent Oscar win, the actress is in talks to star in a currently untitled film for Universal. Her husband, Dave McCary, is said to be directing according to Deadline.

Stone recently won an Academy Award- her second- for her role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos highly acclaimed 2023 film Poor Things. In addition to Poor Things, she also appeared in the Showtime series The Curse and will be starring in Lanthimos' next film, Kinds of Kindness, which will be released on June 21, 2024.

She won her first Oscar for Damien Chazelle's La La Land in 2016. In 2023, it was announced that a Broadway musical adaptation of the film was officially in the works.

Stone was last seen on Broadway in 2014 as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, a project that she said "is the hardest thing I have ever done." To read more about her reluctancy to return to Broadway, go HERE.

This film will mark McCary's second feature, following 2017's Brigsby Bear.