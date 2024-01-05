Emma Stone Unsure If She Can Do Broadway Again: CABARET Was 'the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Emma Stone doesn't know if a return to Broadway is in her future.

The Poor Things star told Variety on a recent red carpet that she doesn't know if she could do it again after taking on the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2014. She says doing the role eight-times-a-week was "the hardest thing [she's] ever done."

"I never thought it was going to be easy. But I was like, 'It's three hours a day, you're just doing it at night. You're gonna hang out all day, you go, you do the show, you go home,'" she shared. "You literally have to live like a monk. Your voice is always gone, or at least mine because of my voice, it's broken."

Following her acclaimed stage debut, Stone went on to win an Oscar for her role in La La Land. Her time on Broadway refreshed her love of acting before moving on to the movie musical.

"I will tell you, it did make me fall in love with acting in a whole new way. Then I did La La Land right after I did that, so I have looked at acting completely different. But God, going back in I'm like, I don't know."

While La La Land is planning its Broadway debut, it does not seem like Stone will be reprising her role for the stage musical adaptation. She does, however, end by emphasizing her respect for stage actors.

"I have the most respect possible for theatre actors because there is nothing more challenging, in my opinion."