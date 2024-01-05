Emma Stone Unsure If She Can Do Broadway Again: CABARET Was 'the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Stone played Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway in 2014.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Emma Stone Unsure If She Can Do Broadway Again: CABARET Was 'the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Emma Stone doesn't know if a return to Broadway is in her future.

The Poor Things star told Variety on a recent red carpet that she doesn't know if she could do it again after taking on the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2014. She says doing the role eight-times-a-week was "the hardest thing [she's] ever done."

"I never thought it was going to be easy. But I was like, 'It's three hours a day, you're just doing it at night. You're gonna hang out all day, you go, you do the show, you go home,'" she shared. "You literally have to live like a monk. Your voice is always gone, or at least mine because of my voice, it's broken."

Following her acclaimed stage debut, Stone went on to win an Oscar for her role in La La Land. Her time on Broadway refreshed her love of acting before moving on to the movie musical.

"I will tell you, it did make me fall in love with acting in a whole new way. Then I did La La Land right after I did that, so I have looked at acting completely different. But God, going back in I'm like, I don't know."

While La La Land is planning its Broadway debut, it does not seem like Stone will be reprising her role for the stage musical adaptation. She does, however, end by emphasizing her respect for stage actors.

"I have the most respect possible for theatre actors because there is nothing more challenging, in my opinion."



RELATED STORIES

1
APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness Photo
APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness

The Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate has canceled its January 4 evening performance due to a Covid-related illness.

2
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham visited Spamalot on Broadway!

3
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

See photos from the first rehearsal of Doubt: A Parable on Broadway!

4
FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joes Pub Photo
FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

On January 8 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM, Joe's Pub will present a livestreamed concert of FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTVJERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTV
Video: Watch the BUNKER HEIGHTS Teaser Featuring Crime, Comedy, and Creatures With All Star Indie CastVideo: Watch the BUNKER HEIGHTS Teaser Featuring Crime, Comedy, and Creatures With All Star Indie Cast
Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100
AFTER MIDNIGHT Late-Night Show Sets CBS Premiere, Filling James Corden SlotAFTER MIDNIGHT Late-Night Show Sets CBS Premiere, Filling James Corden Slot

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE WHO'S TOMMY
THE LION KING

Recommended For You