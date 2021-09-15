Emily Deschanel to Star in New Netflix Drama DEVIL IN OHIO

Netflix has announced Devil in Ohio as a new limited series. The suspenseful thriller is inspired by a true story and the best-selling book from author, showrunner, and Executive Producer Daria Polatin.

The series is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.

The story follows hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis when she shelters a mysterious cult escapee. Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl's arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. The series will consist of eight 45-minute episodes.

Joining Emily Deschanel as 'Suzanne' are Sam Jaeger as 'Peter,' Gerardo Celasco as 'Detective Lopez,' Madeleine Arthur as 'Mae', Xaria Dotson as 'Jules,' Alisha Newton as 'Helen,' and Naomi Tan as 'Dani.'

Emily Deschanel is best known for her role as Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan in FOX's acclaimed series Bones. She was most recently seen on the ABC series The Rookie.