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Eman Jones and Kodie Shane Release 'She Always Asking' Music Video

The melodic collaboration explores complicated relationship dynamics with sharp lyricism and laid-back energy.

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Eman Jones and Kodie Shane Release 'She Always Asking' Music Video

Eman Jones has released the official music video for 'She Always Asking,' featuring Kodie Shane.

Blending sharp lyricism, relationship-driven storytelling and an undeniable laid-back energy, Eman Jones delivers a record made to ride, vibe and replay.

Produced by Lee Michales and brought to life visually by PerfectTAKE Productions, 'She Always Asking' gives fans another look at the versatility and authenticity Eman continues to bring to his music.

'She Always Asking' featuring Kodie Shane is a melodic, summer-ready record inspired by the complicated dynamics of a relationship in which one person continues asking questions they may not actually be prepared to have answered. Jones turns that familiar relationship tension into an infectious record that balances storytelling with an easygoing vibe, with Kodie Shane providing the perfect complement.

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