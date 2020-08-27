Elizabeth Debicki Joins Limited Series CODE NAME HELENE

The actress also stars in "Tenet."

Variety reports that "Tenet" star Elizabeth Debicki has joined the cast of limited series "Code Name Hélène." She will alsso executive produce the project.

The series hails from France's Vendôme Group and Anonymous Content. It's based on Ariel Lawhon's World War II spy thriller of the same name.

"Code Name Hélène" is the true story of NANCY GRACE Augusta Wake, a New Zealand-born journalist who became a ferociously brave spy and one of the most powerful leaders of the French Resistance. The series will be told in interweaving timelines following each of the four code names used by Nancy during World War II.

"Nancy Wake was an astonishing New Zealand-born, Australian-bred woman of incredible courage, ingenuity and wit. Her heroic actions during WWII are, in my opinion, too little known," said Debicki. "As an Australian, I am delighted to come on board this production as both actress and executive producer to tell her utterly unique story."

Debicki was recently cast as Princess Diana on "The Crown."

