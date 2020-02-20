Elisabeth Moss, Anthony Mackie and Kyle MacLachlan Headline LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Feb. 24-28.

Monday, Feb. 24 - JULIETTE LEWIS from the series "Sacred Lies" sits down with Kelly and Ryan, and CHRISTOPHER JACKSON chats about the series "Bull." Also, "Live" begins "InstaFoodie: Winter Cooking Week" with Feel Good Foodie's YUMNA JAWAD.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Kelly and Ryan welcome ANTHONY MACKIE to talk about the new season of "Altered Carbon," and chef GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN stops by as part of "InstaFoodie: Winter Cooking Week." Plus, a demonstration from UFC fighter JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - ELISABETH MOSS chats with Kelly and Ryan about the film "The Invisible Man," and GUY FIERI stops by "Live" to whip up a tasty dish.

Thursday, Feb. 27 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with KYLE MACLACHLAN to talk about "Carol's Second Act." From the Youtube channel "Binging with Babish," ANDREW REA prepares a recipe as part of "InstaFoodie: Winter Cooking Week." Also, STATIC & BEN EL featuring superstar PITBULL perform the song "Further Up" for the "Live" audience.

Friday, Feb. 28 - NIK WALLENDA speaks about his upcoming highwire walk and ABC special "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda." Plus, Toy Guy CHRIS BYRNE previews the latest toys premiering at Toy Fair 2020.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





