Eight Related Blumhouse Horror Films to Premiere on Amazon

Four of the films will premiere this October.

The house of horror is opening its doors to a new streaming partnership, Variety reported. Amazon Studios has ordered eight interconnected feature length scares from Jason Blum's horror empire, Blumhouse.

The movies will make up an anthology series, WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, focused around love and family, but don't be fooled into a sense of security just based on the themes. Blumhouse has a reputation for offering up some of the most frightening moments on film with titles like GET OUT, SINISTER, and INSIDIOUS. There won't be any warm and fuzzy moments here.

Four of the films have been announced and will hit this October. The second half will follow in 2021.

THE LIE and BLACK BOX hit October 6 while EVIL EYE and NOCTURNE creep up behind on October 13.

Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard, and Mireille Enos star in THE LIE. A family is shattered when their teenage daughter admits to a gory murder.

Mamoudou Athie , Phylicia Rashad, and Amanda Christine lead BLACK BOX. After a horrible accident, a single father tries to regain a memory of who he is, but begins to question what he discovers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will executive produce EVIL EYE. Filmmakers Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani tell the story of a mother who begins to suspect something twisted is behind her daughter's perfect new boyfriend.

Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw appear in NOCTURNE. An arts academy student delves into a mystery when they stumble across the private writings of a recently deceased classmate.

