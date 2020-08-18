ETERNAL BEAUTY, starring Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, to be released on October 2nd

New Trailer/Release Date

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release actor turned director Craig Robert's (SUBMARINE, NEIGHBORS) feature film ETERNAL BEAUTY, starring Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe® winner Sally Hawkins (THE SHAPE OF WATER), David Thewlis (JUSTICE LEAGUE/HARRY POTTER Franchises), Alice Lowe (PREVENGE), Billie Piper (Doctor Who) and Penelope Wilton (DOWNTON ABBEY), on-demand and digital on October 2, 2020.



When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.



Release Date: On VOD/digital October 2, 2020

Directed by: Craig Roberts

Cast: Sally Hawkins, David Thewlis, Alice Lowe, Billie Piper, Penelope Wilton

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Specs: 94 min

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You