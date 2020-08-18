Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ETERNAL BEAUTY, starring Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, to be released on October 2nd

Article Pixel

New Trailer/Release Date

Aug. 18, 2020  

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release actor turned director Craig Robert's (SUBMARINE, NEIGHBORS) feature film ETERNAL BEAUTY, starring Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe® winner Sally Hawkins (THE SHAPE OF WATER), David Thewlis (JUSTICE LEAGUE/HARRY POTTER Franchises), Alice Lowe (PREVENGE), Billie Piper (Doctor Who) and Penelope Wilton (DOWNTON ABBEY), on-demand and digital on October 2, 2020.


When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.

Release Date: On VOD/digital October 2, 2020
Directed by: Craig Roberts
Cast: Sally Hawkins, David Thewlis, Alice Lowe, Billie Piper, Penelope Wilton
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Specs: 94 min
Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Home Grown Australia and Songs For a Future Oz Team Up For a Livestream Concert Featuring Musical Theatre Students
  • Live Performance Australia Releases COVID-Safe Guidelines For Auditions, Rehearsals, Performances, and Touring
  • QUARTET Comes to Limelight Theatre This September