ESX Celebrates The Season With HOLIDAY IN THE VINEYARDS Releasing December 13th On Netflix

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun with Ali Afshar's ESX Productions announcing that their seventh festive film “Holiday in the Vineyards” is set to debut December 13, 2023 on Netflix worldwide. This is the 10th film from ESX to release on the streamer, following their other Netflix holiday hits like “A California Christmas,” “A California Christmas: City Lights,” and “I Believe in Santa.”

“Holiday in the Vineyards” stars Josh Swickard (“A California Christmas” franchise, “General Hospital”), Sol Rodriguez (“Grachi,” “Devious Maids”), Eileen Davidson (“Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and The Restless”), Omar Gooding (“Deadwood, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac”) and Carly Jibson (“The Guest Book,” “Atypical”).

The film follows an irresponsible heir (Josh Swickard) to a cheap wine empire who is sent incognito to wine country to land the winning bid on the area's last private vineyard. He lands in a real quandary after posing as a carpenter and falling for the beautiful real estate broker (Sol Rodriguez) who wants to keep the property out of the hands of corporate wine.

“Holiday in the Vineyards” is directed by Alex Ranarivelo with Ali Afshar, Christina Moore, and Daniel Aspromonte producing. Charley DeBenedetti serves as the executive producer with a script from Cecília Franco and David Zanardi.

Producer Ali Afshar said, “As we unwrap the joy of the holiday season, I'm thrilled to reach this significant milestone with Netflix to launch our tenth film with the renowned streaming platform. ESX Productions understands the cheer Christmas movies like ‘Holiday in the Vineyards' bring and we are confident this heartwarming holiday hit will resonate with audiences worldwide.

“Holiday in the Vineyards” comes off the heels of ESX Productions' hit debut TV show “Casa Grande,” a dramatic, neo-western series now streaming on Amazon Freevee.