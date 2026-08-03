EPiC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT to Arrive on Global Home Entertainment

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NEON and Universal Pictures International have set a global home entertainment release date for EPiC: Elvis Presley IN CONCERT, the concert film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The announcement confirms that audiences who missed the theatrical run will have the opportunity to watch the production at home.

NEON and Universal Pictures International announced that the special edition 4K Blu-Ray steelbook release of EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!) will be available beginning November 3, 2026 (November 2, 2026 in the UK), with presales opening today. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the collectible steelbook edition brings the film's cinematic experience home. Following its global theatrical release, Baz Luhrmann's EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert gives audiences the opportunity to experience Elvis Presley with picture quality and immersive sound.

From Sony Music Vision, Bazmark, and Authentic Studios, the film debuted at Toronto International Film Festival and has since carried that energy into a global box office run, breaking the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a documentary in IMAX. The film also garnered widespread critical acclaim, with Vogue hailing it as 'a burst of concert-film adrenaline,' and Variety calling it 'one of the most exciting concert films you've ever seen.' It currently holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, marking Baz Luhrmann's most critically acclaimed film to date.

EPiC features long-lost footage from Presley's Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling 'his side of the story'. With EPiC, Luhrmann transforms unearthed archival material into a cinematic odyssey that captures Elvis at his best; raw, human, eccentrically humorous, intimate and electric.

ABOUT NEON

In only nine years, NEON has garnered 57 Academy Award nominations, winning Best Picture for Sean Baker's Anora and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite. This year, NEON received 18 Oscar nominations, the second most for any motion picture studio. Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value and Kleber Mendonca Filho's The Secret Agent were both nominated for best picture, with Sentimental Value ultimately winning the award for Best International Film – bringing the studio's total to 11 wins.

NEON continues to champion bold, risk-taking cinema and has built an impressive streak winning the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, with seven consecutive wins, including this most recent year's winner Fjord, as well as It Was Just an Accident, Anora, Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall, Titane, and Triangle of Sadness. In 2024, NEON was named The Hollywood Reporter's Independent Studio of the Year and received the Clio Award for Studio of the Year.

As a burgeoning leader in the production space, NEON's recent and upcoming in-house productions include: David robert mitchell's They Follow; Alex Ullom's 4 x 4: the Event; Matt Johnson's The Vice Guide; and Arie and Chuko Esiri's Clarissa, which had its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight during this year's Cannes Film Festival.

NEON has grossed over half-a-billion at the box office, highlights include Osgood Perkins' Longlegs, which was the highest-grossing independent film of 2024 at $75 million domestically, and his follow-up feature The Monkey, NEON's second-highest opening. The studio is currently in post on its fourth Perkins film, The Young People. Their upcoming slate includes notable auteurs such as Chloe Domont and Cristian Mungiu. NEON's recent releases include Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie; Baz Luhrmann's EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert; Steven Soderbergh's The Christophers; and Hokum starring Adam Scott. Up next: Alex Ullom's It Ends; Sundance hit Leviticus; Her Private Hell; James Grey's Paper Tiger, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of A Sudden; Bong Joon Ho's Ally; and Lucas Guadagnino's Artificial.

NEON's library spans more than 140 films, including Academy Award nominees Sirat, Arco, Perfect Days, Robot Dreams, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, and Flee, which made history becoming the first film to score an impressive trifecta of Oscar nominations; double Oscar nominee The Worst Person in The World, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and triple Oscar nominee and winner I, Tonya.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES CONTENT GROUP

A division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Universal Pictures Content Group produces, acquires, and distributes multi-genre entertainment on a worldwide basis. Over the past decade, the group's library of content has received 3 Academy Award nominations, 4 BAFTA wins and 13 BAFTA nominations, and 7 Emmy Award wins and 5 nominations. Upcoming and past releases from Universal Pictures Content Group include EPiC – Elvis Presley IN CONCERT, directed by Oscar-nominated Baz Luhrmann, which has become the biggest feature-length documentary IMAX opening of all time, STRAY KIDS: THE DOMINATE EXPERIENCE – the first K-Pop movie ever to reach #1 at global box office, the BAFTA-nominated MOONAGE DAYDREAM directed by Academy Award-nominated Brett Morgen and the biggest documentary of 2022 and IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION, the documentary featuring exclusive interviews with the band.

Universal Pictures Content Group is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal creates content distributed across its portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and brings it to life through global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences.

ABOUT SONY MUSIC VISION

Sony Music Vision brings film and television storytelling to life for creative talent and its music catalog around the world, pairing filmmakers with artists to create, finance, produce and distribute content that features access to Sony's archives and portfolio of music. A full-service content studio, Sony Music Vision collaborates globally across the Sony entertainment companies to engage audiences with premium film and TV projects, including documentary and narrative feature films, as well as television specials and unscripted and scripted series.

ABOUT BAZMARK

Bazmark is the creative studio founded by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Academy Award-winning production and Costume Designer Catherine Martin. Over three decades, the company's work has defined and redefined genres across film, television, music, opera, theatre, live events and luxury hospitality experiences and spaces. Bazmark's filmography – Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis – has garnered multiple Academy Awards and other global accolades.

ABOUT AUTHENTIC STUDIOS

Authentic Studios is a global media company that develops and produces premium content across film, television, commercial, live stage, and audio. The company is comprised of four distinct labels: Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends, David Beckham's Studio 99, Sports Illustrated Studios, and Authentic Productions.

Productions include Jersey Legends' docuseries Power Moves (Netflix), the Emmy-nominated Shaq (HBO), The Money Game (Prime Video), and Allen Iv3rson (Prime Video), Studio 99's Emmy-winning docuseries Beckham (Netflix) and 99 (Prime Video), Sports Illustrated Studios' documentary Surviving Ohio State (Tribeca Film Fest, HBO), and Authentic Productions' scripted Muhammad Ali series The Greatest (Prime Video), Baz Luhrmann's film EPiC (TIFF Premiere 2025), and live musical special Christmas at Graceland (NBC/Peacock).

Authentic Studios is a division of Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), an owner of sports, lifestyle and entertainment intellectual property. Authentic acquires and owns brands, positions them for long-term growth and partners with operators to scale globally.

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