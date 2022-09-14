Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EPIX Announces BLUMHOUSE'S COMPENDIUM OF HORROR Docu-Series

The series will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Premium network EPIX TODAY announced that horror docuseries Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Produced in partnership with Blumhouse Television (Worst Roommate Ever, A Wilderness of Error), this five-part series is the definitive retrospective on the horror genre from the company regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance.

Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror revisits the shocks and scares from our favorite iconic cinematic horror moments from the 1930s until TODAY featuring insights from some of the best and most influential filmmakers, producers, and actors working in the genre, as well as experts and historians.

The series, narrated by Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), reflects how quintessential horror films have REVEALED and reflected the real-life scares of the world to the audience, uniting us with shared understanding, catharsis, and entertainment.

"We're thrilled to continue our prolific creative partnership with Blumhouse Television," said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. "For more than a century, horror films have been an essential part of the American cultural vocabulary, and we couldn't think of a better partner to examine the history of the genre than Blumhouse, who have consistently raised the bar in the horror space for over 20 years."

"We hope horror fans will have as much fun and enjoy watching this series as we had making it," said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. "We're grateful to everyone who participated in and gave support to the series, including our partners at EPIX."

Jason Blum, Mary Lisio, Ryan Turek, Jeremy Gold, Michael Wright and Jill Burkhart executive produce. Blumhouse Television and EPIX previously collaborated on the true-crime docuseries Fall River, a reinvestigation into the murders of three young women in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1979 from Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror executive producer/showrunner James Buddy Day. MGM will distribute the series worldwide.

EPIX, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content, with series including Western adventure Billy the Kid; sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia.

EPIX is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Women Who Rock, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror. Also available are premium movies including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, Licorice Pizza, and more.

