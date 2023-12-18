E! NEWS PRESENTS NBC'S HOT 10 OF 2023 to Premiere Next Week

"E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023” end of year retrospective will air on Wednesday, Dec 27 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. The special is hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight along with Carolina Bermudez and Courtney Lopez.

The special will take an in-depth look at the year’s most memorable pop culture moments as well as the best in music, fashion, movies, entertainment and more along with a look ahead at what to expect in 2024.

“From ‘Barbenheimer’ to Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s dominance on tour and in theaters, this has been an incredible year in pop culture,” said Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios and E! News, NBCUniversal. “As a leader in entertainment news, ‘E! News’ has been at the forefront of covering the biggest moments of the year, so it is a natural fit to team up with NBC to highlight all of them and look ahead to what we can expect next year.”

Special appearances by Karamo Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Dylan Dryer, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Mario Lopez, Craig Melvin and Al Roker who will recount their favorite entertainment moments of the year.

“E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023” is executive produced by John Pascarella and John Redmann.