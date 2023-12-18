E! NEWS PRESENTS NBC'S HOT 10 OF 2023 to Premiere Next Week

"E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023” end of year retrospective will air on Wednesday, Dec 27 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

E! NEWS PRESENTS NBC'S HOT 10 OF 2023 to Premiere Next Week

"E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023” end of year retrospective will air on Wednesday, Dec 27 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. The special is hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight along with Carolina Bermudez and Courtney Lopez.  

The special will take an in-depth look at the year’s most memorable pop culture moments as well as the best in music, fashion, movies, entertainment and more along with a look ahead at what to expect in 2024. 

“From ‘Barbenheimer’ to Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s dominance on tour and in theaters, this has been an incredible year in pop culture,” said Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios and E! News, NBCUniversal. “As a leader in entertainment news, ‘E! News’ has been at the forefront of covering the biggest moments of the year, so it is a natural fit to team up with NBC to highlight all of them and look ahead to what we can expect next year.”

Special appearances by Karamo Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Dylan Dryer, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Mario Lopez, Craig Melvin and Al Roker who will recount their favorite entertainment moments of the year.  

“E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023” is executive produced by John Pascarella and John Redmann. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Japan Society Announces Rare Fluxfilms Screening Photo
Japan Society Announces Rare 'Fluxfilms' Screening

Japan Society, a 116-year-old non-profit organization focused on bringing Japan and the U.S. closer together, announces a rare screening of films from the radical 1960's Fluxus movement together with a conversation with Fluxus filmmaker Jeffrey Perkins.

2
Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh in THE BROTHERS SUN Featurette Photo
Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh in THE BROTHERS SUN Featurette

Netflix pulled back the curtain for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming slick action-packed, family dramedy series, THE BROTHERS SUN. From Brad Falchuk & Byron Wu, starring Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, the series debuts on Netflix next month. Watch the video featurette now!

3
Video: AMC Releases MONSIEUR SPADE Limited Series Teaser Photo
Video: AMC Releases MONSIEUR SPADE Limited Series Teaser

Owen plays the iconic, hard-boiled private detective Sam Spade in the six-episode crime drama co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan, Minority Report), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz). Watch the video teaser!

4
Video: Watch the New NIGHT SWIM Featurette Photo
Video: Watch the New NIGHT SWIM Featurette

What’s in the pool? Watch NIGHT SWIM to find out. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. Watch the video featurette of the song now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & MorePhotos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & More
HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD TomorrowHUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD Tomorrow
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital TomorrowTROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow
Video: First Look at Jack Harlow's NO PLACE LIKE HOME VR ConcertVideo: First Look at Jack Harlow's NO PLACE LIKE HOME VR Concert

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
WICKED
Ticket Central WONKA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT