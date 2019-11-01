Dwayne Johnson Will Star in Mark Kerr Biopic

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Dwayne Johnson Will Star in Mark Kerr Biopic

Variety reports that Dwayne Johnson will take on his first truly dramatic role in an upcoming biopic about MMA fighter/UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Johnson also produces the film.

Kerr - known as The Smashing Machine, The Titan and The Specimen - is a two-time UFC heavyweight champ, and was widely regarded as the best fighter in the world during his MMA career. He was the subject of a 2002 documentary, "The Smashing Machine," but his LIFE STORY has never been reflected in a scripted film.

Johnson starred in "Moana." His other recent projects include "Hobbs & Shaw," "Jumanji," "Rampage," and "San Andreas."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Fea Pays Homage to Día de Muertos with Cathartic Middle-Class Anthem 'Ya Se'
  • THE CIRCUS Explores a 2020 FIELD OF DREAMS in Iowa
  • Unveil the Strength Release New Lyric Video for Single 'Unstoppable'
  • 30th Anniversary Screening of WHEN HARRY MET SALLY Will Play at The Ridgefield Playhouse