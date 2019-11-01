Dwayne Johnson Will Star in Mark Kerr Biopic

Variety reports that Dwayne Johnson will take on his first truly dramatic role in an upcoming biopic about MMA fighter/UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Johnson also produces the film.

Kerr - known as The Smashing Machine, The Titan and The Specimen - is a two-time UFC heavyweight champ, and was widely regarded as the best fighter in the world during his MMA career. He was the subject of a 2002 documentary, "The Smashing Machine," but his LIFE STORY has never been reflected in a scripted film.

Johnson starred in "Moana." His other recent projects include "Hobbs & Shaw," "Jumanji," "Rampage," and "San Andreas."

