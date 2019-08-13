Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Join Forces On Quibi Comedy Series

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will executive produce a new comedy series that will premiere on Quibi, a brand-new, mobile-only video platform launching this April.

"Last Resort" centers on a Polynesian family-run resort in Hawaii that's suddenly thrown into a whirlwind when a tech billionaire puts in a bid to buy the land.

Seven Bucks Productions along with Paul Feig and Laura Fischer (making up Powderkeg) will co-executive produce.

Johnson is known for his background in professional wrestling and his impressive film career, which has spanned decades and genres. He played demigod Maui in Disney's "Moana" in 2016, and has been a longstanding fixture in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Read the original story on Variety.





