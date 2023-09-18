Duff Goldman Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Food Network

Food Network and Duff Goldman have signed a new multi-year, multi-project deal, it was announced TODAY by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. The longtime network contributor will continue to bring fan-favorite series and new passion projects to Food Network audiences, including the all-new holiday series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering later this year.

Goldman is a renowned baker, chef and best-selling cookbook author, as well as judge on the network’s most popular series including the Baking Championship franchise. Earlier this year, Goldman joined the inaugural season of Summer Baking Championship, currently Food Network’s best freshman performer with more than 12M total viewers across Food Network/Max/Discovery+.

Duff is also the co-host of the new season of Halloween Cookie Challenge, premiering on Monday, September 25th at 10pm ET/PT, and judge on Holiday Baking Championship, which premieres Monday, November 6th at 8pm ET/PT and was Food Network’s highest-rated series of 2022 among P/W18+.

“With this new deal, we're expanding our collaboration with Duff and bringing more of his unique talents and expertise to our viewers,” said Ayala. “Food Network fans of all ages have come to recognize Duff Goldman not only for his impressive cakes, but also for his charming abilities as a judge across our sweets competitions.”

“To continue to be a part of the Food Network family after all these years is awesome. For me as a chef, Food Network is home.” states Duff. “Baking for, inspiring, educating and entertaining audiences is what motivates me and being able to do this for many years to come is a dream come true.”

Duff Goldman is a chef, artist, entrepreneur, and TV personality. His first major foray into television was on the hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which took place in his famed Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. More recently, Duff has starred in several series, including Ace of Taste, Cake Masters, the Baking Championship franchise of seasonal baking competitions, Dessert Games, Buddy vs. Duff, Duff Takes the Cake, and Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time.

Duff is a New York Times bestselling author who recently penned cookbooks for kids, Super Good Baking for Kids and Super Good Cookies for Kids. Duff-branded products can be found nationwide. Duff is represented by Verve, Shotlandia Management, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.