Duff Goldman Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Food Network

The deal is including the all-new holiday series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering later this year.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Duff Goldman Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Food Network

Food Network and Duff Goldman have signed a new multi-year, multi-project deal, it was announced TODAY by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. The longtime network contributor will continue to bring fan-favorite series and new passion projects to Food Network audiences, including the all-new holiday series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering later this year.

Goldman is a renowned baker, chef and best-selling cookbook author, as well as judge on the network’s most popular series including the Baking Championship franchise. Earlier this year, Goldman joined the inaugural season of Summer Baking Championship, currently Food Network’s best freshman performer with more than 12M total viewers across Food Network/Max/Discovery+.

Duff is also the co-host of the new season of Halloween Cookie Challenge, premiering on Monday, September 25th at 10pm ET/PT, and judge on Holiday Baking Championship, which premieres Monday, November 6th at 8pm ET/PT and was Food Network’s highest-rated series of 2022 among P/W18+.

“With this new deal, we're expanding our collaboration with Duff and bringing more of his unique talents and expertise to our viewers,” said Ayala. “Food Network fans of all ages have come to recognize Duff Goldman not only for his impressive cakes, but also for his charming abilities as a judge across our sweets competitions.”

“To continue to be a part of the Food Network family after all these years is awesome. For me as a chef, Food Network is home.” states Duff. “Baking for, inspiring, educating and entertaining audiences is what motivates me and being able to do this for many years to come is a dream come true.”

Duff Goldman is a chef, artist, entrepreneur, and TV personality. His first major foray into television was on the hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which took place in his famed Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. More recently, Duff has starred in several series, including Ace of Taste, Cake Masters, the Baking Championship franchise of seasonal baking competitions, Dessert Games, Buddy vs. Duff, Duff Takes the Cake, and Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time.

Duff is a New York Times bestselling author who recently penned cookbooks for kids, Super Good Baking for Kids and Super Good Cookies for Kids. Duff-branded products can be found nationwide. Duff is represented by Verve, Shotlandia Management, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu Photo
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Featuring hard-hitting investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more, the new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine the headlines, giving audiences new insight.

2
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October Photo
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

3
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer

The series stars Raymond Lee (“Dr. Ben Song”), Caitlin Bassett (“Addison Augustine”), Ernie Hudson (“Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams”), Mason Alexander Park (“Ian Wright”), Nanrisa Lee (“Jenn Chu”), along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor (“Hannah Carson”) and Peter Gadiot (“Tom Westfall”). Watch the video trailer now!

4
MAXINES BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival Photo
MAXINE'S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival

MAXINE’S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY, directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, grants the audience unfettered access to the inner world of Tyler Perry, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The film is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
& JULIET