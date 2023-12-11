Dua Lipa Will Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT

The episode will air Monday, Dec. 11 on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” 

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Grammy Award winner and multiplatinum selling artist Dua Lipa will join Seth Meyers for an all-new edition of “Day Drinking,” set to air Monday, Dec. 11 on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” 

Dua Lipa is currently nominated for two Grammys for her hit single “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album.” Her newest single, “Houdini,” became the #1 music video on YouTube the week of its release.

“Late Night’s” popular “Day Drinking” segment has garnered millions of views and has featured guests that include Rihanna, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, Lorde and more.

Emmy Award-nominated “Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (@latenightseth)

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/ NBC



