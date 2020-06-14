Don Lemon and Candace Owens Respond to Dave Chappelle's Criticism in New Special

Dave Chappelle released a surprise special on Thursday, where the comedian discussed racial inequality and police brutality. The special was titled 8:46, named for the 8 MINUTES and 46 seconds that a police officer kneeled on the neck in George Floyd, killing him.

Chappelle managed to call out two reporters, CNN host Don Lemon, and conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Chappelle criticized the fact that Lemon said that celebrities should be using their power during the civil unrest, instead of staying silent.

"Does it matter about celebrities? No! This is the streets talking for themselves," Chappelle said. "They DON'T need me right now!"

Lemon responded to Chappelle's name-drop, saying that he is "honored."

"I think the establishment has been a bit behind... I think the young people who are out there in the street DON'T really care what we have to say," Lemon said. "They think that part of the world that we created and what we did, maybe we didn't move fast enough, we weren't strong enough. So they're out there fighting."

Chappelle then attacked Owens for reporting on George Floyd's criminal past.

"I'd seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, 'Don't worry about it. He's a criminal, anyway,'" Chappelle said. He then went on a profanity-filled rampage, stating that he doesn't care what Floyd did or didn't do.

Owens also responded positively to the callout, on Twitter.

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me:



I'm not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people.



Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials.



That's POWER! - Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You