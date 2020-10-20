Dominic West Joins THE CROWN Seasons Five and Six as Prince Charles

He stars opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

"The Crown" seasons five and six has cast actor Dominic West in the pivotal role of Prince Charles.

He stars opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Seasons 5 and 6 "The Crown" will take the royal family into the 1990s and early 2000s, according to Variety.

West is known for roles on "The Wire" and "The Affair."

"The Crown" has followed the royal family through multiple time periods, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage and early careers. Season 3 jumped forward in time to the 1960s and 1970s, with season 4 taking the narrative through the '80s and introducing Princess Diana for the first time (played by Emma Corrin).

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," said creator Peter Morgan.

