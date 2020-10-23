Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues October 26

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 (11:16-11:45 p.m. ET/PT).

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 (11:16-11:45 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week's episode features:

An interview with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who sits down with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond to talk about on the upcoming election, President Trump's attacks on her, and how progressives hope to influence a Biden administration.

An interview with Previous President Trump debate opponent, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who watches the Trump-Biden Presidential debate with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan and discusses his future political plans.

Axios co-founders Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei outline what THE FIRST 100 DAYS of a Biden administration could look like, should the former Vice President clinch the presidency.

An interview with American biochemist Jennifer Doudna, who discusses her and Emmanuelle Charpentier's recent Nobel Prize for their work on the gene editing technology CRISPR and what their accomplishment, as the first women to jointly win a Nobel Prize in chemistry, means for the future of women in science.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

Watch a promo here:

