Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues March 8

Documentary news series AXIOS airs a new episode on HBO this SUNDAY, MARCH 8 (6:00-6:40 p.m. ET/PT). This week, AXIOS breaks down what viewers need to know about the news and trends shaping our world through an interview with a top Trump Cabinet member on housing programs and a docu short with women sports pioneers on equality and pay equity.



AXIOS is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

AXIOS national political reporter Jonathan Swan goes to California where he speaks with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson about homelessness plaguing the nation and the need for affordable housing. Carson asserts his solutions for the homelessness problem and the two dig in on the potential controversies arising from a White House budget proposal related to the housing subsidies for undocumented immigrants and their children.

In honor of International Women's Day, AXIOS on HBO hears from women sports legends and changemakers across the athletic arena about the ongoing fight for equality and the future of women's athletics. Included are Nneka Ogwumike, the 6-time WNBA All-Star and president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA); tennis legend Billie Jean King; Olympic Gold Medal US Hockey Player Kendall Coyne Schofield; the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon, Kathrine Switzer; and tennis Champion Ilana Kloss.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





