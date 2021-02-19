Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 21

Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios’ signature 'Smart Brevity' analysis.

Feb. 19, 2021  
AXIOS on HBO continues with an all new episode SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at the same time and features insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins addresses vaccine distribution and creation, working with the Trump Administration and the shadow epidemics including opioid addiction and mental illness with Axios editor-in-chief Nicholas Johnston.

Fitbit Co-Founder and CEO James Park talks about using technology to track COVID-19, Google's acquisition of the company and whether user data is safe to Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten discusses reopening schools safely amidst the ongoing pandemic, prioritizing vaccination for teachers and the Biden administration's plans for education with Axios business editor Dan Primack.

Writer and professor Roxanne Gay, PhD, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, and professor and activist Cornel West, PhD provide personal insights on what was missing from their education and how to improve the way history is taught in America.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.


