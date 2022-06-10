Documentary BOWERY To Have World Premiere Screening At Tribeca Festival 2022

BOWERY, the compelling feature film documentary by filmmakers Mike Mintz & Irad Straus will have its World Premiere screening, on Saturday June 12th at 8:00 pm as part of Tribeca At Home. BOWERY will be available to stream until the end of the festival.

The film offers an intimate portrait of the lives of New Yorkers living on the street of the infamous Bowery as they face their own struggles with homelessness, drug addiction, job-hunting, harsh weather and an impending pandemic; a time in history unlike any other.

Here's how the film has been described by the festival:

An up-close and personal look into the lives of New Yorkers living on the streets of the Bowery - following their struggles with homelessness, drug addiction, harsh weather, job hunting, and eventually COVID-19 and the BLM Protests. In this compelling portrait of people LIVING ON THE EDGE of society, Richard "Dolla" Thomas hustles on the streets in his wheelchair every day for a few dollars. Jaime "Rubia" Gonzalez hopes to land a job again and prepares for an interview. Steve Miller and Andrew Harris strive to overcome their drug addiction, while Fifty, who comes from a long line of hustlers, sells drugs while aspiring for a more legitimate future.

Resilience of the human spirit is expertly captured by Mike Mintz and Irad Straus in this immersive observational documentary. Mintz's intimate and beautiful cinematography unveils the essence of the Bowery, seeing Manhattan through the lens of those society wishes to forget. Exuding empathy and understanding, the filmmakers generate a trust with their subjects rarely seen, displaying a refreshing frankness and compassion that leaves a lasting impression.

-Judd Taylor (Tribeca Festival)

Tickets are available at https://tribecafilm.com/films/bowery-2022