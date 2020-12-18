Dive Into The New Year With The Most Satisfying Food Finds From Around The World

Cooking Channel is kicking off the new year with a lineup that is filled with delicious food finds from around the world.

On Sundays at 10pmET/7pmPT, follow Eddie Jackson as he tracks down the yummiest, most satisfying and decadent dishes around the globe in new episodes of Yum and Yummer. '

On Mondays at 10pmET/7pmPT, Andrew Zimmern explores the iconic foods that define a location on Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations. Then, join Roger Mooking on Wednesdays at 9pmET/6pmPT for a culinary adventure to hunt down the most extravagant, not-to-be-missed food in new episodes of Man's Greatest Food, followed at 10pmET/7pmPT by new episodes of Food Paradise.

PREMIERE EPISODES

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

· Premiering Monday, January 4th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Lancaster County"

Andrew Zimmern celebrates Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where farm-to-table dining isn't a trend -- it's tradition! He highlights iconic Pennsylvania Dutch dishes like chicken pot pie and pork and sauerkraut, soft pretzels and scrapple made with generations-old family recipes and sweet treats like sticky buns and shoofly pie.

· Premiering Monday, January 11th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "New Hampshire Seacoast"

Andrew Zimmern explores New Hampshire's seacoast and finds that the bounty of the local waters is the star of the local cuisine, such as shrimp, scallops and haddock stuffed in a baked lobster and loaded into a chowder.

· Premiering Monday, January 18th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Sitka"

Andrew Zimmern explores the cuisine of Sitka, Alaska, where the preparation of iconic Alaskan staples like king salmon, venison and rockfish has evolved with finesse. Only reachable by boat or plane, this town of 9,000 residents is a destination for the freshest dishes, from halibut and chips to Dungeness crab and everything in between.

· Premiering Monday, January 25th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Portland, OR"

Andrew Zimmern shares the best of weird and wild Portland, OR, a city whose personality is apparent in its food culture. Local favorites include boozy doughnuts, Thai fish sauce chicken wings and even crawfish boils.

Food Paradise

· Premiering Wednesday, January 6th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Feasting at the Fair"

We're traveling to the fairest of state fairs in the nation. To taste the best of the best, we chow down in the Land of Enchantment, sample old favorites in New England and see what treats are whippin' across people's lips in Oklahoma!

· Premiering Wednesday, January 13th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Here's the Beef"

We're traveling coast to coast to answer the question: Where's the Beef? From a high-end steak house in Manhattan to a rib joint in Oklahoma, we take you to the most sizzling hotspots for beef in the U.S.

· Premiering Wednesday, January 20th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Food With a View"

Food Paradise travels to places that combine majestic views with savory foods. From the Gulf Coast of Florida to the awe-inspiring beauty of the Teton Mountain range, get ready for a visual feast.

· Premiering Wednesday, January 27th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Passport On a Plate"

Food Paradise heads out on a global grub down adventure across the USA. Whether it's an authentic taste of Germany in Wisconsin, Russian comfort food in New York or a Danish adventure in California, we travel the states for some delicious cultural cuisine.

Man's Greatest Food

· Premiering Wednesday, January 6th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Guilty Pleasures"

Roger Mooking showcases 15 of the most delightfully decadent dishes from around America. They're the type of savory pleasures and sweet sensations that make everyone long for "cheat day." From bacon brownies to chicken fried lobster and short rib and cheddar duck fat fries, it's an exploration of mind-blowingly mouthwatering meals and a behind-the-scenes look at how they are lovingly prepared.

· Premiering Wednesday, January 13th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Coastal Cuisine"

Roger Mooking showcases some of the best of coastal cuisine in a top 15 countdown of the most delicious dishes inspired by America's oceans, lakes and rivers. From shrimp and grits on the Gulf Coast to wasabi salmon burgers on Alaska's frozen coast and crab cakes by the Chesapeake Bay, it's an exploration of truly mouthwatering meals with a glimpse behind the scenes at some of the country's best chefs at work in their own kitchens.

· Premiering Wednesday, January 20th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Pub Grub"

Roger Mooking goes on a pub crawl to find 15 of the best dishes to go with any drink. Chicken wings, nachos, sliders, apps and mains -- they're all here! From their own kitchens, chefs share insider tips and tricks for making the very best, tastiest bar fare.

· Premiering Wednesday, January 27th at 9pmET/6pmPT - "Unexpected Eats"

Roger Mooking highlights 15 incredible dishes from around the U.S. that have one thing in common: They're all utterly unexpected and delightfully delicious. From unusual combinations like brisket kolaches, pizza wings and custard French toast to surprising settings like gourmet Calabrian pizza in a bowling alley and a lobster roll with bacon cheddar bombs in a minor league ballpark, these are the most eye-opening -- and mouthwatering -- meals around.

Yum and Yummer

· Premiering Sunday, January 10th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Let Them Eat Sweets"

Eddie Jackson knows there's one flavor that's always exciting -- sweets! It doesn't matter if it's fruity, chocolatey or pure unadulterated sugar, there are endless ways to hit the sweet spot. So get your sweet tooth ready!

· Premiering Sunday, January 17th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Where's the Beef?"

Eddie Jackson digs into one of the most indulgent, flavorful and versatile meats in the world. Get ready to take a trip around America that'll have you asking, where's the beef?

· Premiering Sunday, January 24th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Asian Sensations"

Eddie Jackson explores a world of flavors and an all-time favorite -- Asian cuisine. Whether sweet or spicy, classics or fusions, there's always something new to try when it comes to Asian sensations.

· Premiering Sunday, January 31st at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Black-Owned Restaurants"

Eddie Jackson takes a look at some amazing Black-owned restaurants. These business owners are passionate about their community, cultural history, family tradition and food!

