Disney+'s BOOK OF ENCHANTMENT Halts Production

Aug. 22, 2019  
Deadline reports that Disney+ will not go forward with its planned "Book of Enchantment" original series. The show would have been an adaptation of Serena Valentino's Villains book series, which delves deeply into the lives of classic Disney villains.

Deadline says the decision came down to creative differences among the production team. The project had been in a writers room for thirteen weeks when the plug was pulled.

The series was envisioned as an epic universe that weaves classic Disney tales told in a new way. Michael Seitzman wrote the pilot script and served as showrunner.

Valentino has published six books in her Villains series since it launched in 2009 with Fairest of All: A Tale of the Wicked Queen. The latest addition came out last month.

