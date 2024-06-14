Disney/Pixar INSIDE OUT 2 Soundtrack Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here come all-new Emotions!

The soundtrack to Disney and Pixar’s newest film “Inside Out 2” is available today and features all-new score composed by Andrea Datzman. A frequent collaborator of Michael Giacchino, Datzman has contributed to several beloved Disney and Pixar score albums, including “Ratatouille,” “Up,” “Cars 2,” and the original “Inside Out.” “Inside Out 2” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

The film returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. “Inside Out 2” is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.

The Inside Out 2 Original Score features 27 all new cues.

The Score Cue listing is as follows:

1. “Outside Intro”

2. “Go Team!”

3. “The Life of Riley”

4. “Thread the Needle”

5. “Riley Protection System”

6. “Creating a Sense of Self”

7. “Demo Day”

8. “Ride and Prejudice”

9. “Anxious to Meet You”

10. “Seeking Val-idation”

11. “Sending Out an S.o.S.”

12. “Bloofy & Co.”

13. “Flight for Fighting”

14. “Fawn of a New Day”

15. “Return to Imagination Land”

16. “To Project and Disserve”

17. “What's the Big Idea?”

18. “Red Hairing”

19. “Recovering a Sense of Self”

20. “Joyless”

21. “The Puck Drops Here”

22. “A Mind at Freeze”

23. “Growing Up is Hard to Do”

24. “Glide and Joy”

25. “Every Messy, Beautiful Part of Her”

26. “Inside Outro”

27. "Done Track Mind"

Datzman will be featured on Disney Hits SiriusXM ‘s (Channel 133) “Be Our Guest” segment beginning the week of June 14.

