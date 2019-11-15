Disney to Release Four Marvel Studios in 2022, Four in 2023

Disney has unveiled the calendar for several upcoming releases and revealed four Marvel Studios will be coming in 2022 with another four in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter states the Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer-led "The Last Duel" will have a limited release on Dec. 25, 2020 before a a wide release on Jan. 8, 2021. Last Duel recounts the real-life revenge drama surrounding the last legally sanctioned duel in France and is based on Eric Jager's book.

"The King's Man," the prequel to Mathew Vaughn's two other "Kingsman" movies will be released on Sept. 18, 2020. This chapter, led by Ralph Fiennes, follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions.

"Deep Water," led by Ben Affleck, was given a release date of Nov. 13, 2020.

Oct. 7, 2022, Feb. 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2023 are the dates set by Disney for five untitled Marvel films. May 6, 2022 was previously announced as the release date for "Black Panther 2" and Feb. 18, 2022 and July 29, 2022 were claimed for other Marvel films.

THR's Aaron Couch writes, "James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Peyton Reed's Ant-Man 3 are among those projects [that could be slotted into these mystery spots], and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has also confirmed the studio is planning to introduce The Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

The piece this story is based on can be read here on The Hollywood Reporter.





