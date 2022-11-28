Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022's Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated, the virtual production is set to debut in two parts on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30, and THURSDAY, DEC. 1.

Across the two-day event, select artists from across the country will be presented to prominent casting directors, talent agents, managers and exclusive industry professionals. Actors in the cast curate meaningful relationships and gain continued support from executives from ABC Entertainment Casting. Directors and writers involved in the program have the opportunity to meet with creative departments within The Walt Disney Company.

"We are thrilled to support Disney Television Discovers as the program marks 21 years of nurturing the next generation of artists on the rise," said Felicia Joseph, senior vice president, Casting, ABC Entertainment. "It's an honor to introduce this cast of exceptional talent as their journeys unfold, starting with this year's Showcase presentation."

"Year after year, I remain in awe of the remarkable efforts that go into the Disney Television Discovers Showcase and the opportunities it presents for emerging actors in our industry," said Sharon Klein, executive vice president, Casting, Walt Disney Television. "Under Felicia's leadership, and with Marci Phillips and her outstanding team driving this year's Showcase, we are sure to have another stellar display of talent."

The 2022 performers include Jane Bruce, Viveca Chow, Sarah V. Clifton, Nora Dale, Alex Fox, Ashley J. Hicks, Gabriela Z. Hernández, Naomi Honig, Maleah Joi Moon, Nandi Nfr Ka, Erika Norrell, Ana Yi Puig, Samuel-Taylor, Alfred Smith III, Christopher Trindade and Allie Vazquez.

Actors will perform scenes written by Samantha Clay, Reem Edan, Timothy Huang, Tim J. Lord, Naomi Lorrain, Disha Manocha and Nicole Paulhus.

This year's scenes are directed by Amy Barham, Michelle Bossy, Soma Helmi, Marlo Hunter, Richard J. Lee and Joseph Ward.

Executive producers are Richard J. Lee and Joseph Ward.

Casting and production are led by ABC Casting executives Marci Phillips (vice president of Casting), Blaine Johnston (director of Casting) and Laura Janeczko (manager of Casting).

The Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase has a rigorous audition and rehearsal process in which ABC Entertainment Casting executives work closely with the actors to present the annual event. To date, 48 Talent Showcases have been produced, and ABC Entertainment Casting has mentored over 600 actors.

Now in its 21st year, the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase continues to serve as a launching pad for discovering new talent, including Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Golden Globe® winner Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Black Panther"), Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin," "Not Dead Yet"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Tony Award® winner Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma"), Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat," "Blockbuster"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Cruella"), Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Dax Shepard ("Bless This Mess"), Niko Terho ("Grey's Anatomy"), Christina Moses ("A Million Little Things"), Jay Hayden ("Station 19"), Laura Kariuki ("The Wonder Years"), Belissa Escobedo ("Hocus Pocus 2"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Five Days at Memorial"), Adepero Oduye ("Five Days at Memorial"), Alexandra Shipp ("tick, tick... BOOM!"), Meghan Markle ("Suits"), Jermaine Fowler ("Coming 2 America"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"), Dania Ramirez ("Sweet Tooth," "Once Upon a Time"), Daniella Pineda ("Jurassic World: Dominion"), DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Yellowjackets"), Poorna Jagannathan ("Never Have I Ever"), Malcolm Goodwin ("Reacher"), Kevin Alejandro ("Lucifer"), Liza Lapira ("The Equalizer"), J.R. Ramirez ("Manifest"), Laz Alonzo ("The Boys"), Chrissie Fit ("Pitch Perfect 3"), Rob Yang ("Succession"), Caitlin Bassett ("Quantum Leap"), Anirudh Pisharody ("Big Sky"), Janina Gavankar ("Big Sky," "The Morning Show"), Vihaan Samat ("Eternally Confused and Eager for Love," "Mismatched"), Andrea Navedo ("Jane the Virgin"), Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing with the Stars"), Catherine Haena Kim ("The Company You Keep") and Jorge Garcia ("Hawaii Five-0," "Lost").

Disney Television Discovers is a series of landmark initiatives created by ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting that identifies, develops and mentors talent from around the world through programs such as the Talent Showcase and Actor Audition Workshop Month.

Disney General Entertainment's commitment to discovering and championing diverse talent is shepherded by the Creative Talent Development and Inclusion team (CTDI) at Disney Television Studios. Through sourcing talent for referrals, year-round events, professional development and the industry's flagship talent programs, CTDI connects writers, producers, directors, crew and more to opportunities across DGE and beyond.