Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates

The film is available digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 12.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates

A heartfelt celebration of the magic of Disney, and a joyful new entry to the studio's animated film legacy, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish will soon be available for families to enjoy at home.

Fans can enjoy a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes when the film becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 12.

A heartwarming and magical story, Wish has been described as “Wondrous” (Sabina Graves, Gizmodo), “Enchanting” (Kristen Lopez, The Wrap) and “more than a film. It's a love letter to the art of dreaming and the power of hope” (Kevin Fenix, The Illuminerdi).

In this animated musical-comedy, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist in the kingdom of Rosas, makes a powerful wish that's answered by Star, a ball of boundless energy. Soon, Asha and Star must face a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas—to save her community and prove that when one brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things happen.

Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates
Bonus Features*

  • Sing Along With The Movie
    Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.
  • Featurette: Once Upon A Studio
    Beloved characters from Disney Animation's 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.
  • 100 Years In The Making – The INSIDE STORY on the making of Wish
    • What Makes Disney, Disney
      Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and WISH are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa
    • The Wish Equation
      What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the "Wish Equation," discuss the "rules of magic," and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels' own original demo of "This Wish."
    • Looking Backward To Go Forward
      Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers "draw" inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the "Pinocchio test," and how Wish's design blends new technology with classic techniques.
    • Where Dreams And Reality Collide
      Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale.
    • Asha Means Wish
      Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she's imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero.
    • The Return Of The Disney Villain
      You'll love to hate KING Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn't wear a crown.
    • Star Is Born
      Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha's lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star's sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters.
    • Those Who Stand Beside Me
      Learn more about Asha's closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White's seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals.
    • When Wishes Come True
      Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of WISH reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it's like being part of the Disney legacy today.
  • Featurette: WISH D-Classified
    WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio's 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this "D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.
  • Featurette: Outtakes
    Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.
  • Featurette: Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making”
    Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it's like to be reunited with your one true wish.
  • Deleted Scenes – Check out some scenes that didn't make the Final Cut.
    • Magnifico's Secret
    • The Wishing Tree
    • To Rosas
    • Finding Flazino
    • Valentino Is A Star
  • Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.
    • At All Costs
    • This Wish
    • I'm A Star
    • This Is The Thanks I Get?!
    • Knowing What I Know Now
    • This Wish (Reprise)

Watch a WISH bonus clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford Photo
Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKenna

Peacock announced a straight to series order of comedy LAID, starring and executive produced by Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The series is written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Totally Killer, Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Sally Bradford McKenna (Son of Zorn).  

2
ABCs THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month Photo
ABC's THE BACHELOR Premieres Its 28th Season This Month

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – as they make “Bachelor” history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

3
Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season Photo
Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season

Monica Raymund (Bros, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), James Badge Dale (“24,” The Departed), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Watch the video trailer now.

4
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately - but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. “Superhot” is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next WeekKamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The StreamDisney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre PerformancesAGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN