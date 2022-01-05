Disney Junior Sets ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Premiere Date

Disney Junior's "Alice's Wonderland Bakery," a fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families inspired by the world of "Alice in Wonderland," premieres February 9, 2022, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (10:30 a.m. EST/PST).

An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+. A vibrant new take on the classic 1951 film, the series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together.

Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as THE VOICE of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars. A video featurette highlighting the cast was released TODAY and is available here.

Each episode of "Alice's Wonderland Bakery," comprised of two 11-minute stories, centers on Alice's magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbors with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them. The series celebrates the culture and creativity of food, highlights self-expression, and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and the importance of community.

The series features Broadway stars Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma!") as Daisy, Melissa van der Schyff ("Bonnie and Clyde") as Jojo, James Monroe Iglehart ("Aladdin") as Oliver, Mandy Gonzalez ("Hamilton") as Mother Rose, Christopher Fitzgerald ("Waitress") as Thistle, and George Salazar ("Be More Chill") as Dad Hatter.

In addition to Rue, the lead voice cast includes Abigail Estrella ("How the Grinch Stole Christmas!") as Princess Rosa, the Princess of Hearts and Alice's most artistic friend; CJ Uy ("The Ball Method") as Hattie, a "mad-hatter" boy and Alice's silliest friend; Jack Stanton ("Outmatched") as Fergie the White Rabbit, Alice's best friend and biggest fan; Secunda Wood ("Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous") as Cookie, the magical cookbook that once belonged to Alice's great grandmother; and Audrey Wasilewski ("Mad Men") as Dinah, Alice's pet cat who is always at her side. Max Mittelman ("Spider-Man") recurs as Cheshire Cat, Alice's mysterious and playful friend and one of the most iconic Wonderland characters.

Notable recurring and series guest stars include Craig Ferguson ("The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson") as Doorknob; Eden Espinosa (Disney's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure") as Rosa's mother, The Queen of Hearts; GRAMMY® Award winner Jon Secada ("Just Another Day") as Rosa's grandfather, The KING of Hearts; Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") as twins Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don't; Donald Faison ("Scrubs") as Harry THE MARCH Hare; Rich Sommer ("Mad Men") as Captain Dodo; Yvette Nicole Brown (Disney's "The Chicken Squad") as Mama Rabbit; Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") as Kiki; Lamorne Morris ("New Girl") as Dandy; Matthew Moy ("2 Broke Girls") as David of Spades; and Lesley Nicol ("Downton Abby") as Iris.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will debut a product line by Just Play inspired by the series featuring dolls, role-play products, figures, and more in Fall 2022. A digital soundtrack featuring songs from the series will be released by Walt Disney Records in February.

"Alice's Wonderland Bakery" is produced by Disney Television Animation. Emmy® Award-nominated Chelsea Beyl (Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins") is executive producer, and Frank Montagna ("Elena of Avalor") is co-executive producer and art director. Ciara Anderson ("Harley Quinn") is producer, Lisa Kettle ("Mira, Royal Detective") is story editor, and Emmy-nominated Nathan Chew ("Elena of Avalor") is supervising director. The writing team consists of Melinda LaRose ("Vampirina"), Michael Rodriguez ("Sharkdog"), Marisa Evans-Sanden ("Fancy Nancy"), Stuart Friedel ("Clifford the Big Red Dog") and Sara Karimipour ("Ryan's Mystery Playdate"), and episodic directors are Steven Umbleby ("Monsters at Work") and Arielle Yett ("The Chicken Squad"). Emmy winner John Kavanaugh ("Sofia the First," "Elena of Avalor") serves as the series' songwriter/music director and Matthew Margeson ("Rocketman") is composer.

Meet the cast in the new featurette here: