Disney Junior Set to Debut EVERYBODY GETS A VOTE Short

The musical animated short debuts October 25.

The musical animated short "Everybody Gets a Vote" debuts SUNDAY, OCT. 25, on Disney Junior YouTube and DisneyNOW, and Monday, Nov. 1 on Disney Junior. Part of the channel's popular "Ready for Preschool" series, it is designed to encourage kids age 2-7 to develop positive attitudes about themselves and as a member of a community. The entire series, which helps prepare young minds for preschool, is available on Disney Junior Youtube and in the DisneyNOW app.

In the "Everybody Gets a Vote" story, beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mira, Vampirina and baby Kermit, determine that a vote is the best and most fair way to choose a playtime game.

"Our series reinforces lessons for preschoolers, through song," said Lori Mozilo, executive director, Original Programming, Disney Junior. "With this new short, we share why, for the greater good, every vote matters."

Since its premiere in October 2019, Disney Junior's "Ready for Preschool" series has amassed nearly 23 million Youtube views. Rob Cantor serves as singer and songwriter for "Everybody Gets a Vote."

