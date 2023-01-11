Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack

Watch "SuperKitties" on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and on on-demand platforms and Disney+.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties digital soundtrack is out now! The soundtrack features 7 songs including the "SuperKitties Theme Song" listen below.

About "SuperKitties"

Set in the city of Kittydale, each "SuperKitties" episode features two 11-minute stories as the four kittens, cuddled up at the Purr 'N' Play playspace or out playing around town, receive a "SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with, usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series: Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa.

With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains' plans and impart important messages along the way.

The "SuperKitties" voice cast includes Emma Berman (Disney and Pixar's "Luca") as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ("CoComelon") as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's "Home Economics") as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ("Country Comfort") as Bitsy.

Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ("American Idol") as Cat Burglar, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Aladdin") as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt ("Finding Nemo: The Musical") as Lab Rat, and Isabella Crovetti ("Vampirina") as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo.



