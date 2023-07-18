'Disney Junior & Friends Playdate' To Be Held at Disney California Adventure Park

“Disney Junior & Friends Playdate,” a three-day event celebrating the magical, entertaining and music-filled stories of Disney Junior’s hit series, will bring the magic straight to preschoolers and their families at Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park on FRIDAY, AUG. 18, and at Downtown Disney District on SATURDAY, AUG. 19, and SUNDAY, AUG. 20.

The celebration will kick off Friday, Aug. 18, at Disney California Adventure Park with a Playdate Party Parade featuring beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Goofy, Pluto and Mira, Royal Detective.

Special “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” stage shows will delight young audiences with the world premiere of the new Disney Junior short-form series “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” while the “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” will offer a lively, hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the Disney Junior series.

The fun moves to the Downtown Disney District on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, with additional photo opportunities, plus Disney Junior-themed treats at Marceline’s Confectionary.﻿

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to participate in a find-and-seek activity around Disney California Adventure Park on Aug. 18 and Downtown Disney on Aug. 19 through 20, featuring Disney Junior-themed clues.

There will also be multiple limited-time photo opportunities, including a “Spidey and his Amazing Friends” photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot in Disney California Adventure and a “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” photo wall at Downtown Disney. Guests can also enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure, including the popular “Disney Junior Dance Party!”

Additional details, including a full schedule of events, will be posted here leading up to the event.

Throughout the year, families visiting with small children will find unforgettable experiences across Disneyland Resort as they hang out with preschoolers’ favorites Mickey Mouse and his pals in Mickey’s Toontown, visit Winnie the Pooh at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attraction, experience Wonderland with Alice in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, go under the sea with Ariel on The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, dance and sing along with favorite pals during the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” in Disney California Adventure Park and more.