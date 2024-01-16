Disney Entertainment Wins 37 Primetime Emmy Awards Across Its Film And Television Content Studios, Brands And Platforms

Disney Entertainment's Record-Breaking Primetime Emmy® Wins

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Disney Entertainment Wins 37 Primetime Emmy Awards Across Its Film And Television Content Studios, Brands And Platforms

Disney Entertainment proudly announces 37 Primetime Emmy Awards across its content brands, studios and platforms, including ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation, 20th Television and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and The Walt Disney Studios (20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd. and Marvel Studios).

FX received 16 awards, the most for any of the company's brands or studios and the most for FX in five consecutive years. FX won its first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for “The Bear,” which premieres and streams exclusively on Hulu, and collected wins for its performers Jeremy Allen White (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and Ayo Edebiri (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series), in addition to creator Christopher Storer also winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. FX series stream same or next day on Hulu.

Disney's streaming platforms are home to 33 wins collectively, with 22 on Hulu and 11 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Studios received four awards including one for “Prey,” which marks 20th Century Studios' first-ever Emmy Award; Lucasfilm Ltd.'s “The Mandalorian” and “Star Wars: Visions”; and Marvel Studios' “Ms. Marvel.”

Quinta Brunson of ABC and 20th Television's “Abbott Elementary” won Outstanding Lead Actress for a Comedy Series.

Disney Branded Television won three awards including Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” bringing Elton John his EGOT status.

20th Television Animation's “The Simpsons,” the longest-running scripted primetime television series of all time, has received 100 Emmy nominations and 37 wins, including this year's Outstanding Animated Program.

National Geographic won Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking for “The Territory.”'

This year marks Onyx Collective's first-ever Emmy Award in its first year of eligibility for “The 1619 Project”' for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.



