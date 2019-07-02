Discovery and Science Channel Set To Celebrate Apollo Anniversary

Discovery and Science Channel are set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, one of our nation's most significant. America's race to the moon was no simple mission. 400,000 engineers and scientists devoted their lives to creating a rocket powerful enough to take us to the moon. A fearless group of astronauts risked their lives to fly a spaceship that would land on a precise spot, 250,000 miles away. The historic achievement helped forever change the way we see the universe.

APOLLO: THE FORGOTTEN FILMS

This is the complete story of this most audacious of missions, with footage from a number of different resources including NASA Research Centers, The National Archives, and news reports of the time. Researchers sifted through thousands of reels of film, to put together this remarkable behind the scenes look at the exhaustive preparation that went into sending the first humans to our moon. The archives reveal the incredible lengths an army of engineers, scientists and astronauts went to, to achieve America's greatest technological feat.

Premieres Saturday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery

Encore on Sunday, July 21 at 7pm ET/PT on Science Channel

CONFESSIONS FROM SPACE: APOLLO

To mark the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, join Discovery for an unprecedented event hosted by The Explorers Club featuring six of the heroes of the Apollo Missions. Buzz Aldrin (Apollo 11), Mike Collins (Apollo 11), Charlie Duke (Apollo 16), and more, come together to share insights, experiences, and stories of the greatest adventure mankind has ever undertaken. Learn what it was like to go to the moon from the men who lived it. This one-hour special was produced for Discovery by Seeker, a Group Nine Company.

Premieres Saturday, July 20 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery

Added content and interviews can be seen on Discovery Go beginning July 20

NASA'S GIANT LEAPS: PAST AND FUTURE - CELEBRATING APOLLO 50TH AS WE GO FORWARD TO THE MOON

Adam Savage hosts this live broadcast from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, home of a three-day outdoor festival celebrating the moon landing. The special will also be live from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the historic, newly-restored Apollo mission control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston, and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Also a look in live on Neil Armstrong's hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, see the Apollo 11 command module on display in Seattle, and see slices of Americana at other anniversary celebrations around the country. NASA will tell the story of how we got there, and how we'll get there again, hearing directly from Apollo astronauts alongside current and future astronauts, scientists, engineers, and others sharing some untold stories, quirky facts, and personal reflections about journeying to the lunar surface.

LIVE on Friday, July 19 from 1-3pm ET on Science Channel





