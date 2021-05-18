Discovery Searches for Everyday People to Send into Space For All-New Competition Series

Have you ever looked up at the sky and wondered what it would be like to travel to space? Today, Discovery announced it has ordered WHO WANTS TO BE AN ASTRONAUT? (w/t), produced by Boat Rocker Studios through MATADOR Content and BoomTown Content. This one-of-a-kind series offers ordinary people the chance to do something extraordinary - travel from Earth into space where they'll live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days.

The 8-part competition series, set for 2022, will be the first of its kind to feature a real-life space adventure. Contestants will have the opportunity to compete for an official spot aboard an upcoming Axiom mission, expected to be Ax-2 managed by Houston-based Axiom Space, which is building the world's first commercial space station and is at the forefront of the new model of private space travel. Axiom and NASA recently REVEALED more details about the mission order they signed for the upcoming Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), history's first fully private human mission to the ISS, expected to launch no earlier than January 2022.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for space storytelling that gives us an opportunity to see the Earth from a vantage point few have ever experienced," said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. "It is truly the next frontier for those who not only dream of traveling into space, but are also curious about the mysteries of the universe. We are looking forward to taking our audience on this unprecedented journey."

"Space travel has long been reserved for a select few, so we're incredibly excited to be partnering with Discovery and BoomTown Content to make a show that opens up this unique experience to every American," said Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted and Todd Lubin, President, MATADOR Content. "This is a journey that you're not going to want to miss."

"Developing this series is the thrill of a lifetime, and we couldn't be happier to have found partners in Discovery, Boat Rocker and MATADOR Content," said Paul Ricci and Mark Efman, Founders of BoomTown Content Co.

But what does it take to win a coveted seat to space? The process will be grueling and only a select few will make it through the rigorous selection process. The series will follow each of the contestants competing for the opportunity in a variety of extreme challenges designed to test them on the attributes real astronauts need most, and as they undergo the training necessary to qualify for space flight and life on board the space station.

In the end, one lucky candidate, deemed to have the right stuff by a panel of expert judges, will punch their ticket for an adventure few have ever taken. The series will chronicle each pivotal moment along the way - from lift off to re-entry and the return home.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for everyday people to shoot for the stars. Think you have what it takes? Discovery is looking for contestants. Visit discovery.com/astronaut for your chance to score a seat into space.

Discovery has been the leader in covering space's most incredible and historic moments. Last May, Discovery and Science Channels set ratings records with their live coverage of, and extensive access to, the NASA launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. Now, with Axiom Space, Discovery offers the most comprehensive coverage of this new era of public-private partnerships for space travel available anywhere, planting their flag as the global leader in space content. This will be an historic moment in space, and Discovery will be there to capture every step of the journey.

In addition to the competition series, Discovery will be covering the event extensively by making content available on discovery+, Discovery and Science Channel, as well as short-form and mid-form content across all social platforms.

WHO WANTS TO BE AN ASTRONAUT? (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Boat Rocker Studios through MATADOR Content, and BoomTown Content. For MATADOR Content, Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin are executive producers. For Boomtown Content, Paul Ricci and Mark Efman are executive producers. For Discovery, Wyatt Channell, Caroline Perez and Scott Lewers are executive producers.

Matador Content is a full-service production company under Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted banner. The company's recent projects include Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry for Apple TV+ and GO-BIG SHOW for TBS.

BoomTown Content Co. is an innovative production company, designed specifically for today's rapidly evolving content landscape. Quick and nimble with a passion for creativity, BoomTown delivers premium, clutter-busting formats across all media platforms including linear, streaming and podcasts.