Discovery+ Reveals New Price Increase

Beginning on January 7, 2025, the price of discovery+ in the U.S. will increase by $1, making the ad-supported monthly plan $5.99/month and the ad-free monthly plan $9.99/month.

These prices are effective immediately for new subscriptions. Existing subscribers will receive 30 days advance notice and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Friday, February 7, 2025.

discovery+ is the streaming home of food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal and more. Subscribers can enjoy shows like 90 Day: The Last Resort, Moonshiners, Gold Rush, Evil Lives Here, and Home Town, as well as new seasons of MY 600-LB LIFE (new season debuted January 1), Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (debuted January 5), The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter (debuted January 6), and Baylen Out Loud (new season debuts January 13).

