Discovery+ Announces SELLING THE HAMPTONS Luxury Real Estate Series

Larger-than-life personalities, a red hot seller's market, super exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of real estate drama and real world competition in the new discovery+ series, Selling the Hamptons.

Available to stream on Thursday, Jan. 20, the docu-style series will follow a team of six Hamptons-based real estate agents from Nest Seekers International-Bianca D'Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese. During the series the agents battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market. With high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, pressure reaches explosive levels and loyalties are tested.

Selling the Hamptons captures a remarkable 2021 real estate selling season characterized by record-breaking sales and hungry agents jockeying for top listings. Prime BUYING AND SELLING season in the Hamptons kicks off with J.B.'s lavish open house event at an ultra-modern, all-glass property featuring VIP guests who sparkle in black-tie attire, a driveway flanked by high end luxury cars and fountains of champagne. Peggy will try to land her biggest listing ever-one of the most exclusive properties in the area, boasting a $35,000,000 price tag. Meanwhile, New York POWER BROKER and team lead, Bianca, will arrive on the scene to make sure that everyone on the team is leveling up their real estate game.

"We are a game-changing brokerage. We are innovative, fierce and cutting-edge. It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before," said Bianca. "I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short."