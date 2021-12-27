Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies At 58

Valleé's cause of death is not currently known.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Jean-Marc Valleé, director of DALLAS Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, has died at 58, Variety reports.

Valleé passed away at his cabin outside of Quebec City, Canada. He is survived by his two children and three siblings.

Valleé was nominated for an Academy Award for directing the hit 2013 film DALLAS Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. He also helmed Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon, with whom he would later reunite with on Big Little Lies, for which he earned an Emmy Award for directing.

Valleé's next project was set to be Sharp Objects, a new limited series on HBO Max. His other films include Black List, C.R.A.Z.Y., The Young Victoria, Loser Love, and Demolition.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


