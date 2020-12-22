Dionne Warwick, SPONGEBOB'S Tom Kenny & Paul Williams Join Tom Needham On THE SOUNDS OF FILM CHRISTMAS EVE SPECIAL

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick, SPONGEBOB'S Tom Kenny, A MUPPETS CHRISTMAS CAROL'S Composer, Paul Williams, and Long Island Grammy-Nominee, Brady Rymer, are Tom Needham's exclusive guests on a very special SOUNDS OF FILM CHRISTMAS EVE.

Dionne Warwick will be joining Tom Needham once again to discuss her new Christmas album, 'Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas.' The album is full of holiday duets featuring a wide variety of guests including Michael McDonald, Johnny Mathis, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dianne Reeves and Aloe Blacc. Listeners will enjoy new versions of classic holiday songs like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "This Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and "Jingle Bell Rock."

Dionne Warwick has had an incredible 56 hits on the Billboard Top 100 over the course of her successful career. She has won 5 GRAMMY AWARDS and sold over 100 million records. Some of Dionne Warwick's best known songs include "Then Came You," "Déjà Vu," "Walk on By," and "I Say a Little Prayer."

Tom Kenny is a actor, voice actor and comedian who is most known as THE VOICE of SpongeBob SquarePants. He is also responsible for doing the voices on the show for the characters Gary, Harold SquarePants and the French Narrator. Tom Kenny will be discussing his work on the holiday classic, 'It's a SpongeBob Christmas!' In addition, he will be talking about growing up in Syracuse, his love of music, and his work on Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants.

Songwriter, Paul Williams, will also join Tom Needham this Thursday in order to discuss his CD collection of music from Jim Henson's 'Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.'

'Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' is a holiday soundtrack featuring music written and produced by Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning songwriter, Paul Williams. The television special originally was broadcast on HBO in 1977 and was nominated for four Emmy awards. Directed by Jim Henson, 'Emmet Otter's Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' features an all-puppet cast of woodland creatures and tells the story of Ma and Emmet Otter.

Paul Williams is a celebrated singer, songwriter, actor, author and recovery advocate. He is most well-known for his hit songs "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "Evergreen," "An Old Fashioned Love Song," and "The Rainbow Connection." His songs have been recorded by countless artists including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, David Bowie, Willie Nelson, Three Dog Night and Diana Ross. Through the years, Williams has composed music for multiple Jim Henson projects including 'The Muppet Movie,' 'The Muppet Christmas Carol,' 'A Muppet's Christmas: Letters to Santa,' and 'Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.' Needham this Thursday in order to discuss his CD collection of music from Jim Henson's 'Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.'

Tom Needham will also be speaking with Long Island's Brady Rymer, who has a CD of original holiday songs called, 'Revvin' Up The Reindeer.' The album features Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could performing new holiday classics like "Untanglin' the Christmas Lights," "Christmas Wishes," and "Rainbow Candles." Brady will also be talking about his album, 'Under the Big Umbrella." The CD is a PARENTS' CHOICE FOUNDATION GOLD AWARD WINNING ALBUM, and features songs about inclusion, kindness, and self-respect.

Brady Rymer has released ten CDs, including 2017's GRAMMY-nominated 'Press Play,' 2014's GRAMMY-nominated 'Just Say Hi!' and the 2008 GRAMMY-nominated 'Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.'

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.